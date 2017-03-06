St. Mary public school registration next week

Staff Report

St. Mary Parish Public Schools will begin registration for pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, and first grade students at area schools.

In accordance with the age guidelines set by the Louisiana Department of Education, all pre-kindergarten students must be 4 years old and all kindergarten students must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 30, 2017, for the 2017-2018 school session.

Any student entering first grade in the fall and not currently enrolled in a public school kindergarten should register on the designated registration days.

Parents and guardians are asked to attend registration at the school in their attendance zone. Registration for elementary schools in St. Mary Parish will be held from 9 am.. until 1 p.m.. Tuesday, March 14, through Wednesday, March 15.

Due to the large number of students at Hattie Watts Elementary, kindergarten registration will be held on Tuesday, March 14, and pre-kindergarten registration will be held on Wednesday, March 15.

Early registration is essential as it enables the school system to plan accordingly for personnel and teaching materials, thereby ensuring a successful start to the new school year. Upon the completion of registration, the pre-kindergarten teachers at each school site will contact parents of potential pre-kindergarten students to set up screening tests; these tests are required for admittance to St. Mary Parish pre-kindergarten classes.

Parents are asked to bring the information listed below on the day of registration:

• Birth certificate

• Immunization record

• Social security card

• Allergy information

• Proof of residency

• Proof of income (pre-kindergarten students only)

Anyone needing additional information can contact Elizabeth Theriot at the Central Office Complex in Centerville at 337-836-9661.