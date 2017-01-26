Sports Day for Activity Week

Morgan City Health Care Center & Rehabilitation Center is celebrating National Nursing Home Activity Week this week, Jan. 22-28. Each day has a different theme, and Monday was sports day. Back row, from left, are Andy Carpenter, resident; Lori Moore, activity assistant; Tam Jones, medical records; Kori Montet, social services director; Nickie Welsh, human resources director; Front row, Arthur Michel, resident; Johnny Thibodaux, resident; and Donna Resignola, activity director.