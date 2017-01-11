Santa's helpers

The East St. Mary Parish Chapter of Junior Auxiliary recently hosted its Fourth Annual Santa’s Workshop. The event took place Dec. 3 at the Morgan City High School Multi-Purpose Building. Games, crafts, story telling, snacks and pictures with Santa were provided for 300 children in the area. East St. Mary Parish was chartered by a group of caring, enthusiastic women in 1993 and continues to grow and thrive throughout East St. Mary Parish. Volunteers work throughout the year on a variety of projects that focus on local children and families in need of assistance. For more information on JA of East St. Mary, visit www.facebook.com/JuniorAuxiliaryofEastStMary or jaofeaststmary.weebly.com or call 985-518-2650. For more information on NAJA, visit www.najanet.org.