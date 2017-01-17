Police Reports 1-17-17

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Kendrick Edmond, 24, of Bigler Street, Franklin, was arrested Friday at 10:50 a.m. and charged with possession of Schedule I narcotics. Edmond was booked, processed and released on a $2,000 bond.

Bobby Lockett, 54, of Ninth Street, Franklin, was arrested Friday at 7:32 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charge of disturbing the peace by public intoxication. Lockett was booked, processed and released on a $368 cash bond.

Steven Richard Sr, 36, of Anderson Street, Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 11:39 p.m. and charged with failure to appear for the charge of speeding. Richard was booked, processed and released on a $355 bond.

Jeremy Smith, 33, of Martin Luther King Blvd., Baldwin, was arrested Sunday at 12:04 a.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charge of simple battery. Smith was booked, processed and held with no bond set.

Shaylon Grogan, 24, of Wren Street, Morgan City, was arrested Sunday at 2:11 p.m. and charged with domestic abuse battery. Grogan was booked, processed and released on a $2,500 bond.

Sharnell Ruffin, 30, of Cardinal Street, Morgan City, was arrested Sunday at 10:57 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charge of theft. Ruffin was booked, processed and held with no bond set.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Lonnie M. Florence, 26, of Jeanerette, was arrested Friday at 3:05 p.m. and charged with two counts of unauthorized use of an access card. Florence was released on a summons to appear in court.

Jorge Cordova, 33, of Amelia, was arrested Friday at 11:33 p.m. and charged with domestic abuse battery. Cordova was released after posting a $2,500 bond.

Minus J. Boiteaux, 44, of 591 Prairie Road, Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 12:56 a.m. and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was released after posting a $2,500 bond.

Jimmy R. Billiot, Sr, 43, of Amelia, was arrested Saturday at 2:50 a.m. and charged with sexual battery. Billiot was released after posting a $750 bond.

Damien Keller, 33, of 313 Saturn Road, Bayou Vista, was arrested Saturday at 2:50 a.m. and charged with theft of goods and failure to appear on the charges of no motor vehicle insurance, driving with a suspended license and failure to secure vehicle registration. Bail was set at $3,250.

Michael Talbert, 27, of 812 Tall Timbers Drive, Patterson, was arrested Saturday at 9:28 a.m. and charged with possession of marijuana. Talbert was released on a summons to appear in court.

Donald R. Brown, Jr, 33, of Abbeville, was arrested Saturday at 8:55 a.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charge of monetary instrument abuse. Bail was set at $50,000.

Michael A. Jackson, 29, of 167 Parro Lane, Berwick, was arrested Saturday at 11:12 p.m. and charged with second degree battery domestic violence. Jackson was released after posting a $2,500 bond.

Corey Leblanc, 35, of 133 Lagonda Road, Bayou Vista, was arrested Sunday at 1:41 a.m. and charged with burglary of an inhabited dwelling. No bail was set.

Stacy Burnett, 33, of 116 Camie Lane, Cypremort Point, was arrested Monday at 10:21 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charge of simple battery. No bail was set.

Toby Adams, 38, of 2109 Chatsworth Road, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 10:09 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. Bail was set at $5,045.

Chitimacha Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported the following arrests:

Andrew Enfield, 46, of Alyene Drive, of Lafayette, was arrested Saturday and charged with theft and released on a summons.

Stacey Haggray, 41, of Martin Luther King Road, Jeanerette, was arrested Sunday and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving under suspension and disturbing the peace. He was transported to the parish jail.