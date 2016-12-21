Minutes of Dec. 14 parish council meeting

OFFICIAL PROCEEDINGS OF

THE ST. MARY PARISH COUNCIL OF THE

PARISH OF ST. MARY, STATE OF LOUISIANA

DECEMBER 14, 2016

FRANKLIN, LOUISIANA

The St. Mary Parish Council met on this date with Chairman Kevin Voisin presiding and the following members present: Rev. Craig Mathews, J Ina, Dale Rogers, Glen Hidalgo, Ken Singleton, Gabriel Beadle, James Bennett, Jr., Sterling Fryou, and Paul Naquin, Jr. Absent was Pam Washington.

The Invocation was pronounced by Mr. Singleton and the Pledge of Allegiance was led by Mr. Beadle.

Mr. Fryou moved that the reading of the minutes of the Second Regular Meeting, November 30, 2016, be dispensed with and that the same be approved. Mr. Bennett seconded the motion, which carried.

Ms. Germaine Bogan-Yarber appeared before the Council to oppose the Ordinance being introduced in reference to the “No Parking” on or along the North side of Parish Road 131 – Verdunville Road from its intersection with Lake Road a distance of Four Hundred (400’) feet in an easterly direction.

Ms. Bogan-Yarber explained this is near her Church and should not be inconveniencing anyone in the area and should not be a safety issue.

Mr. Rogers explained he was contacted by the property owner and stated there were “No Parking” signs in the past. He stated there are problems with ruts and the property owner is responsible for this property.

Mr. Rogers explained this Ordinance is for introduction only and a Public Hearing will be on January 11, 2017.

Mr. Ina inquired whether there has been a meeting between the Church and the property owner to discuss the issue. Ms. Bogan-Yarber stated not to her knowledge.

Rev. Mathews explained his stance on the no parking and blocking of roadways.

Mr. Beadle and Mr. Ina expressed that this issue should be discussed with the Church and the property owners.

Mr. Althemus A. Pellerin, 168 Lake Road, Franklin, Louisiana appeared before the Council to express his stance on the Ordinance being introduced in reference to the “No Parking” on or along the North side of Parish Road 131 – Verdunville Road from its intersection with Lake Road a distance of Four Hundred (400’) feet in an easterly direction and expounded on other safety issues along Hwy. 182 in Centerville near Centerville High School.

Mr. Pat Cloutier, 1319 Front Street, Morgan City, Louisiana appeared before the Council to express his opposition on the $50,000 Budget for the Avoca Island Ferry operation until the Avoca Road construction is complete.

Mr. Beadle explained the budget of the operation of the Avoca Ferry and the decreases in the sales tax that are affecting this decision to close the Avoca Island Ferry.

Mr. Cloutier recommended the Council seek help from Senators and Congressman to construct a

Bridge to Avoca Island.

Mr. Naquin explained that a study was done on constructing a bridge to Avoca Island and stated the cost for a regular bridge and a swing bridge would be astronomical.

Mr. Hanagriff reported on the importance of keeping the Avoca Island Ferry operational and explained that the Council is trying to come up with a compromise with other entities (Connected to the Avoca Island).

Mrs. Gwen Cloutier appeared before the Council to express her stance to keep the Avoca Island Ferry operational.

Mr. Beadle stated that the cost of building a bridge would not be cost effective.

Mr. Hanagriff reported that he attended a meeting on Monday, December 12, 2016 at the Emergency Operational Center in reference to the Bayou Beouf Diversion Project. This project will ultimately divert fresh water to Terrebonne Parish to help with salt water situations in the marshes.

Mr. Hanagriff also reported on the Fireworks Ordinance that was passed in the summer of 2016. He stated the Parish will have its first tent near Tampico’s in Bayou Vista, Louisiana. He informed that the fireworks are only allowed on July 4th, December 24th and December 31st.

Mr. Hanagriff informed that citizens can phone the Planning and Zoning Department for questions/permits regarding the Fireworks Ordinance.

In reference to the operational hours of the Fireworks tent, Mr. LaGrange stated that they applied for the permit and has already complied with the Sales & Use Tax Department requirements.

Rev. Mathews questioned when the use of the fireworks will be allowed. Mr. LaGrange stated the Sheriff’s office was given a copy of the Ordinance and will be enforcing it for the unincorporated areas.

Henry “Bo” LaGrange, Chief Administrative Officer presented his report for a two (2) week period ending December 14, 2016. (All items in Mr. LaGrange’s report were informational)

Item No. 1 in Mr. LaGrange’s report stated, “We have been informed that the Louisiana Local Government Assistance Program application to install sidewalks along Lake Palourde Road in Amelia has been funded in the amount of $15,465.00. The LGAP application to install sidewalks along Cypremort Road between Big Four Corners Road and La. Hwy. 318 – Phase I has been funded in the amount of $15,465.00 and the LGAP application to provide exterior renovations to the historic Kemper Williams House has been funded in the amount of $30,930.00.”

Rev. Mathews asked for an update on the Sewer Project at St. Peter. Mr. LaGrange stated he will have an update next week.

Rev. Mathews explained he has been receiving phone calls about a makeshift boat landing on Cote Blanche Island, which is creating roadway blockages.

Rev. Mathews questioned if pylons could be installed to block the boaters from launching their boats on the side of the road.

Mr. LaGrange stated that an Ordinance could be considered that would prohibit anyone from parking on the side of the Cote Blanche Road. He stated the Canal is private and the Parish would not have the authority to install pylons.

Mr. Naquin moved that the Public Hearing Report, November 30, 2016 – Combined 2017 Budgets and Public Hearing Report, November 30, 2016 be approved. Mr. Fryou seconded the motion, which carried.

Mr. Voisin informed the Council of the Christmas Senior Citizens Luncheon to be held on Thursday, December 15, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. at the Franklin Recreation Center.

Mr. Voisin also informed the last Council Meeting of the year will be Wednesday, December 21, 2016.

Mr. Rogers introduced the following Ordinance:

ORDINANCE NO.

BE IT ORDAINED by the St. Mary Parish Council in regular session convened on this the 14th day of December 2016:

SECTION I: The St. Mary Parish Council does hereby designate that there shall be "NO PARKING" on or along the North side of Parish Road 131 – Verdunville Road from its intersection with Lake Road a distance of Four Hundred (400’) feet in an easterly direction.

SECTION II: Violation of the provisions hereof shall be punished by imprisonment in the Parish jail of not more than thirty days or fine of not more than $100.00, or both.

SECTION III. All ordinances or parts thereof, in conflict herewith shall and they are hereby repealed.

This ordinance shall become effective and be in full force upon signature of the Parish President.

This ordinance having been offered and read on this the 14th day of December, 2016; having been published in accordance with law.

OLD BUSINESS:

A. The Advisory Budget/Finance Committee moved to recommend to the Parish Council that funds in the amount of $6,000 be allocated from Wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 7 & 10 3/10% and Wards 5 & 8 3/10% Sales Tax Fund to the City Marshal’s Office to be utilized to purchase a vehicle with a match from another source prior to the remittance of the $6,000.

Rev. Mathews moved that the 2017 Budget be amended to include an additional $6,000 from Wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 7 & 10 3/10% Sales Tax Fund to be utilized to purchase a vehicle. Mr. Rogers seconded the motion, which carried.

There was discussion amongst the Council Members in reference to the vehicle logs and the Wards 5 & 8 3/10% Sales Tax Fund. Rev. Mathews recommended that all Council Members visit the City Marshal’s Office to review their records.

B. The Advisory Budget/Finance Committee moved to recommend to the Parish Council that an additional $15,000 be allocated to St. Mary Community Action Agency to be utilized for its Parish Transportation Program.

Mr. Naquin moved that the 2017 Budget be amended to include $15,000 to St. Mary Community Action Agency to be utilized for its Parish Transportation Program. Mr. Rogers seconded the motion, which carried. Rev. Mathews abstained.

C. The Advisory Budget/Finance Committee moved to recommend to the Parish Council to remove the $50,000 allocation for the District Attorney’s Office from Grants – 400710 currently budgeted in the 2017 Gaming Receipt Fund Budget.

Mr. Naquin moved that the 2017 Budget be amended to reduce the $50,000 allocation to $15,000 from the Gaming Receipt Fund for the District Attorney’s Office. Mr. Rogers seconded the motion, which carried.

D. The Advisory Budget/Finance Committee moved to recommend to the Parish Council that an additional $2,000 be added to the present allocation to the St. Mary Fair Parish Association from the Wards 1,2,3,4, 7 & 10 3/10% and the Wards 5 & 8 3/10% Sales Tax Funds.

Mr. Naquin moved that the 2017 Budget be amended to include $2,000 to the St. Mary Fair Parish Association from the Wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 7 & 10 3/10% and the Wards 5 & 8 3/10% Sales Tax Fund. Mr. Beadle seconded the motion, which carried.

E. The Advisory Budget/Finance Committee moved to recommend to the Parish Council that Avoca Ferry – Fund 420241 - $165,489 allocation be reduced to $50,000 in the 2017 Budget to keep the Avoca Ferry operating until the Avoca Road construction is complete.

Mr. Naquin moved that the 2017 Budget be reduced to $50,000 in the Avoca Ferry – Fund 420241 to keep the Avoca Ferry operating until the Avoca Road construction is complete. Mr. Beadle seconded the motion, which carried.

F. Rev. Mathews moved to recommend to the Parish Council that $5,000 from Wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 7 & 10 3/10% Sales Tax Fund and $3,000 from the General Fund be allocated in the 2017 Budget to “Save Our Children Mentoring Program” for Project Connect.

Rev. Mathews moved that the 2017 Budget be amended to include $5,000 from Wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 7 & 10 3/10% Sales Tax Fund and $3,000 from the General Fund to “Save Our Children Mentoring Program” for Project Connect. Mr. Rogers seconded the motion, which carried.

Rev. Mathews expounded on the need for the Project Connect and explained what the funds will be used for with the program and the commitment of the Instructors involved.

Mr. Ina encouraged the Council Members to support this Project Connect Initiative to help our youth and our stance on these issues.

Mr. Beadle stated these funds that will be allocated to the Project Connect will help them get started and give them time to apply for the governor’s grant.

Mr. Naquin mentioned he attended a Community Action Meeting and they spoke about the Project Connect Program and Ms. Franklin will be receiving a grant that will possibly help Dr. Hamilton with this initiative.

Mr. Singleton was absent for the Advisory Budget/Finance Meeting and questioned if salaries were included in the Project Connect Budget. Mr. Hanagriff handed him a copy of the Budget.

Mr. Rogers moved to expand the agenda to include an additional allocation of $6,000 from Wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 7 & 10 3/10% Sales Tax Fund for the “Save Our Children Mentoring Program” for Project Connect. Mr. Naquin seconded the motion, with no opposition from the audience or the Council, the motion carried.

Mr. Rogers moved that the 2017 Budget be amended to include $6,000 from Wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 7 & 10 3/10% Sales Tax Fund to “Save Our Children Mentoring Program” for Project Connect. Mr. Naquin seconded the motion, which carried.

Mr. Naquin moved that the following Ordinance be adopted with the following revisions in the 2017 Budget: funds in an amount of $6,000 from Wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 7 & 10 3/10% Sales Tax Fund to be utilized to purchase a vehicle, to include $15,000 to St. Mary Community Action Agency to be utilized for its Parish Transportation Program, to include $15,000 from the Gaming Receipt Fund for the District Attorney’s Office, to include $2,000 to the St. Mary Fair Parish Association from the Wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 7 & 10 3/10% and the Wards 5 & 8 3/10% Sales Tax Fund, to include $50,000 in the Avoca Ferry – Fund 420241 to keep the Avoca Ferry operating until the Avoca Road construction is complete, include $5,000 from Wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 7 & 10 3/10% Sales Tax Fund and $3,000 from the General Fund to “Save Our Children Mentoring Program” for Project Connect and include an additional allocation of $6,000 from Wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 7 & 10 3/10% Sales Tax Fund for the “Save Our Children Mentoring Program” for Project Connect . Mr. Beadle seconded the motion, which carried by the following 10-0-0-1 Roll Call vote:



YEAS: Rev. Mathews, Messrs. Ina, Rogers, Hidalgo, Singleton, Beadle, Bennett, Fryou, Naquin

and Voisin.

NAYS: None.

ABSTAIN: None.

ABSENT: Ms. Washington.

ORDINANCE NO. 2069

An Ordinance adopting the 2017 Combined Budgets of Revenues and Expenditures for the Parish of St. Mary, State of Louisiana.

BE IT ORDAINED, by the St. Mary Parish Council, that the following 2017 Combined Budgets of Revenues and Expenditures are hereby adopted and that all amounts appropriated for all accounts shall not exceed the amounts fixed therefor in the Budget of Expenditures; the Administration shall notify the Council within 30 days of a budget account fluctuation of five percent (5%) below revenues or five percent (5%) over in expenditures and the necessary budget amendments shall be made:

GENERAL FUND

FUND 001

Estimated beginning balance 1/1/17 $2,485,000

Anticipated Revenues:

3100. TAXES 3,665,000

3200. LICENSES & PERMITS 817,550

3300. INTERGOVERNMENTAL REVENUE 1,557,500

3400. FEES, CHARGES, & COMMISSIONS

FOR SERVICES 368,375

3500. FINES & FORFEITURES 6,000

3600. USE OF MONEY & PROPERTY 77,200

3700. MISCELLANEOUS REVENUES 186,574

3800. OTHER FINANCING SOURCES 3,380,000

TOTAL ANTICIPATED REVENUES 10,058,199

TOTAL FUNDS AVAILABLE 12,543,199

Anticipated Expenditures:

4000. GENERAL GOVERNMENT 6,842,394

4100. PUBLIC SAFETY 553,979

4300. HEALTH & WELFARE 837,846

4500. CULTURE & RECREATION 888,004

4850. OTHER FINANCING USES 1,791,000

TOTAL ANTICIPATED EXPENDITURES 10,913,223

FUND BALANCE ENDING $1,629,976

WITNESS FEE FUND

FUND 020

Estimated beginning balance 1/1/17 $62,709

Anticipated Revenues:

3400. FEES, CHARGES, & COMMISSIONS

FOR SERVICES 60,000

TOTAL ANTICIPATED REVENUES 60,000

TOTAL FUNDS AVAILABLE 122,709

Anticipated Expenditures:

4000. GENERAL GOVERNMENT 30,000

TOTAL ANTICIPATED EXPENDITURES 30,000

FUND BALANCE ENDING $92,709

JUROR COMPENSATION FUND

FUND 030

Estimated beginning balance 1/1/17 $150,827

Anticipated Revenues:

3400. FEES, CHARGES, & COMMISSIONS

FOR SERVICES 60,000

TOTAL ANTICIPATED REVENUES 60,000

TOTAL FUNDS AVAILABLE 210,827

Anticipated Expenditures:

4000. GENERAL GOVERNMENT 40,000

TOTAL ANTICIPATED EXPENDITURES 40,000

FUND BALANCE ENDING $170,827

GAMING RECEIPT FUND

FUND 101

Estimated beginning balance 1/1/17 $522,445

Anticipated Revenues:

3400. FEES, CHARGES, & COMMISSIONS 1,500,000

FOR SERVICES

3600. USE OF MONEY & PROPERTY 1,000

TOTAL ANTICIPATED REVENUES 1,501,000

TOTAL FUNDS AVAILABLE 2,023,445

Anticipated Expenditures:

4000. GENERAL GOVERNMENT 200,750

4100. PUBLIC SAFETY 101,900

4300. HEALTH & WELFARE 1,500

4500. CULTURE & RECREATION 75,000

4850. OTHER FINANCING USES 1,247,312

TOTAL ANTICIPATED EXPENDITURES 1,626,462

FUND BALANCE ENDING $396,983

ROAD CONSTRUCTION & MAINTENANCE

FUND 102

Estimated beginning balance 1/1/17 $797,341

Anticipated Revenues:

3300. INTERGOVERNMENTAL REVENUE 4,789,720

3600. USE OF MONEY & PROPERTY 6,500

TOTAL ANTICIPATED REVENUES 4,796,220

TOTAL FUNDS AVAILABLE 5,593,561

Anticipated Expenditures:

4200. PUBLIC WORKS 4,092,651

4850. OTHER FINANCING USES 1,300,000

TOTAL ANTICIPATED EXPENDITURES 5,392,651

FUND BALANCE ENDING $200,910

SANITATION

FUND 108

Estimated beginning balance 1/1/17 $577,024

Anticipated Revenues:

3100. TAXES 2,045,000

3300. INTERGOVERNMENTAL REVENUE 139,067

3400. FEES, CHARGES, & COMMISSIONS 1,410,000

FOR SERVICES

3600. USE OF MONEY & PROPERTY 8,500

TOTAL ANTICIPATED REVENUES 3,602,567

TOTAL FUNDS AVAILABLE 4,179,591

Anticipated Expenditures:

4100. PUBLIC SAFETY 195,351

4200. PUBLIC WORKS 1,942,900

4300. HEALTH AND WELFARE 74,067

4850. OTHER FINANCING USES 1,932,000

TOTAL ANTICIPATED EXPENDITURES 4,144,318

FUND BALANCE ENDING $35,273

BOAT LANDING PERMIT FUND

FUND 111

Estimated beginning balance 1/1/17 $200,000

Anticipated Revenues:

3200. LICENSES & PERMITS 20,000

3400. FEES, CHARGES, & COMMISSIONS 33,350

FOR SERVICES

3600. USE OF MONEY & PROPERTY 500

TOTAL ANTICIPATED REVENUES 53,850

TOTAL FUNDS AVAILABLE 253,850

Anticipated Expenditures:

4500. CULTURE & RECREATION 204,000

TOTAL ANTICIPATED EXPENDITURES 204,000

FUND BALANCE ENDING $49,850

WARDS 5 & 8 SALES TAX

FUND 125

Estimated beginning balance 1/1/17 $750,259

Anticipated Revenues:

3100. TAXES 235,000

3600. USE OF MONEY & PROPERTY 1,000

TOTAL ANTICIPATED REVENUES 236,000

TOTAL FUNDS AVAILABLE 986,259

Anticipated Expenditures:

4000. GENERAL GOVERNMENT 4,300

4100. PUBLIC SAFETY 10,000

4200. PUBLIC WORKS 67,000

4500. CULTURE & RECREATION 162,700

TOTAL ANTICIPATED EXPENDITURES 244,000

FUND BALANCE ENDING $742,259

WARDS 1,2,3,4,7, & 10 SALES TAX

FUND 129

Estimated beginning balance 1/1/17 $323,640

Anticipated Revenues:

3100. TAXES 320,000

3600. USE OF MONEY & PROPERTY 500

TOTAL ANTICIPATED REVENUES 320,500

TOTAL FUNDS AVAILABLE 644,140

Anticipated Expenditures:

4000. GENERAL GOVERNMENT 7,000

4100. PUBLIC SAFETY 50,523

4200. PUBLIC WORKS 137,500

4300. HEALTH & WELFARE 11,000

4500. CULTURE & RECREATION 195,015

TOTAL ANTICIPATED EXPENDITURES 401,038

FUND BALANCE ENDING $243,102

FAIRVIEW TREATMENT CENTER

FUND 154

Estimated beginning balance 1/1/7 -0-

Anticipated Revenues:

3300. INTERGOVERNMENTAL REVENUE $1,953,878

3400. FEES, CHARGES, & COMMISSIONS 7,500

FOR SERVICES

TOTAL ANTICIPATED REVENUES 1,961,378

TOTAL FUNDS AVAILABLE 1,961,378

Anticipated Expenditures:

4300. HEALTH & WELFARE 1,961,378

TOTAL ANTICIPATED EXPENDITURES $1,961,378

FUND BALANCE ENDING -0-

FAIRVIEW PATIENT FEE FUND

FUND 155

Estimated beginning balance 1/1/7 -0-

Anticipated Revenues:

3400. FEES, CHARGES, & COMMISSIONS 6,000

FOR SERVICES

TOTAL ANTICIPATED REVENUES 6,000

TOTAL FUNDS AVAILABLE 6,000

Anticipated Expenditures:

4300. HEALTH & WELFARE 6,000

TOTAL ANTICIPATED EXPENDITURES 6,000

FUND BALANCE ENDING -0-

CLAIRE HOUSE FUND

FUND 156

Estimated beginning balance 1/1/7 -0-

Anticipated Revenues:

3300. INTERGOVERNMENTAL REVENUE $634,363

TOTAL ANTICIPATED REVENUES 634,363

TOTAL FUNDS AVAILABLE 634,363

Anticipated Expenditures:

4300. HEALTH & WELFARE 634,363

TOTAL ANTICIPATED EXPENDITURES $634,363

FUND BALANCE ENDING -0-

16TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT ST. MARY PARISH DRUG COURT

FUND 157

Estimated beginning balance 1/1/7 -0-

Anticipated Revenues:

3300. INTERGOVERNMENTAL REVENUE $650,000

TOTAL ANTICIPATED REVENUES 650,000

TOTAL FUNDS AVAILABLE 650,000

Anticipated Expenditures:

4300. HEALTH & WELFARE 650,000

TOTAL ANTICIPATED EXPENDITURES $650,000

FUND BALANCE ENDING -0-

16TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT ST. MARY PARISH DRUG COURT

FEE FUND – FUND 158

Estimated beginning balance 1/1/17 $185,385

Anticipated Revenues:

3400. FEES, CHARGES, & COMMISSIONS

FOR SERVICES 50,000

TOTAL ANTICIPATED REVENUES 50,000

TOTAL FUNDS AVAILABLE 235,385

Anticipated Expenditures:

4300. HEALTH & WELFARE 78,000

TOTAL ANTICIPATED EXPENDITURES 78,000

FUND BALANCE ENDING $157,385

JOB READINESS PROGRAM

FUND 162

Estimated beginning balance 1/1/17 $15,341

Anticipated Revenues:

3300. INTERGOVERNMENTAL REVENUE 7,500

3600. USE OF MONEY & PROPERTY 50

TOTAL ANTICIPATED REVENUES 7,550

TOTAL FUNDS AVAILABLE 22,891

Anticipated Expenditures:

4300. HEALTH & WELFARE 21,970

TOTAL ANTICIPATED EXPENDITURES 21,970

FUND BALANCE ENDING $921

DWI COURT

FUND 163

Estimated beginning balance 1/1/17 -0-

Anticipated Revenues:

3300. INTERGOVERNMENTAL REVENUE $52,500

TOTAL ANTICIPATED REVENUES 52,500

TOTAL FUNDS AVAILABLE 52,500

Anticipated Expenditures:

4300. HEALTH & WELFARE 52,500

TOTAL ANTICIPATED EXPENDITURES $52,500

FUND BALANCE ENDING -0-

DWI COURT – PATIENT FEE FUND

FUND 164

Estimated beginning balance 1/1/17 $3,779

Anticipated Revenues:

3400. FEES, CHARGES, & COMMISSIONS

FOR SERVICES 4,100

3600. USE OF MONEY & PROPERTY 5

TOTAL ANTICIPATED REVENUES 4,105

TOTAL FUNDS AVAILABLE 7,884

Anticipated Expenditures:

4300. HEALTH & WELFARE 7,650

TOTAL ANTICIPATED EXPENDITURES 7,650

FUND BALANCE ENDING $234

JAIL OPERATING AND MAINTENANCE

FUND 190

Estimated beginning balance 1/1/17 $125

Anticipated Revenues:

3100. TAXES 800,000

3400. FEES, CHARGES & COMMISSIONS 267,000

FOR SERVICES

3800. OTHER FINANCING SOURCES 1,700,000

TOTAL ANTICIPATED REVENUES: 2,767,000

TOTAL FUNDS AVAILABLE 2,767,125

Anticipated Expenditures:

4100. PUBLIC SAFETY 2,300,500

4850. OTHER FINANCING USES 452,364

TOTAL ANTICIPATED EXPENDITURES 2,752,864

FUND BALANCE ENDING $14,261

SALES TAX BOND & INTEREST SINKING

FUND 224

DEBT SERVICE

Estimated beginning balance 1/1/17 $815,339

Anticipated Revenues:

3100. TAXES 1,600,000

3600. USE OF MONEY & PROPERTY 1,000

TOTAL ANTICIPATED REVENUES: 1,601,000

TOTAL FUNDS AVAILABLE 2,416,339

Anticipated Expenditures:

4750. DEBT SERVICE 539,413

4850. OTHER FINANCING USES 1,700,000

TOTAL ANTICIPATED EXPENDITURES 2,239,413

FUND BALANCE ENDING $176,926

SALES TAX BOND RESERVE FUND

FUND 225

DEBT SERVICE

Estimated beginning balance 1/1/17 $621,036

Anticipated Revenues:

3600. USE OF MONEY & PROPERTY 250

TOTAL ANTICIPATED REVENUES: 250

TOTAL FUNDS AVAILABLE 621,286

Anticipated Expenditures:

TOTAL ANTICIPATED EXPENDITURES -0-

FUND BALANCE ENDING $621,286

3/4% SALES TAX BOND RESERVE

FUND 227

DEBT SERVICE

Estimated beginning balance 1/1/17 $699,929

Anticipated Revenues:

3600. USE OF MONEY & PROPERTY 1,000

TOTAL ANTICIPATED REVENUES: 1,000

TOTAL FUNDS AVAILABLE 700,929

Anticipated Expenditures:

TOTAL ANTICIPATED EXPENDITURES -0-

FUND BALANCE ENDING $700,929

3/4% SALES TAX BOND SINKING

FUND 228

DEBT SERVICE

Estimated beginning balance 1/1/17 $548,000

Anticipated Revenues:

3600. USE OF MONEY & PROPERTY 250

3800. OTHER FINANCING SOURCES 702,000

TOTAL ANTICIPATED REVENUES 702,250

TOTAL FUNDS AVAILABLE 1,250,250

Anticipated Expenditures:

4750. DEBT SERVICE 701,257

TOTAL ANTICIPATED EXPENDITURES 701,257

FUND BALANCE ENDING $548,993

SMP LIBRARY GENERAL OBLIGATION 1996 SINKING

FUND 229

DEBT SERVICE

Estimated beginning balance 1/1/17 $494,822

Anticipated Revenues:

3100. TAXES 150,000

3600. USE OF MONEY & PROPERTY 1,000

TOTAL ANTICIPATED REVENUES 151,000

TOTAL FUNDS AVAILABLE 645,822

Anticipated Expenditures:

4750. DEBT SERVICE 178,645

TOTAL ANTICIPATED EXPENDITURES 178,645

FUND BALANCE ENDING $467,177

SMP JAIL SINKING FUND 1999

FUND 230

DEBT SERVICE

Estimated beginning balance 1/1/17 $504,870

Anticipated Revenues:

3600. USE OF MONEY & PROPERTY 100

3800. OTHER FINANCING SOURCE 430,822

TOTAL ANTICIPATED REVENUES: 430,922

TOTAL FUNDS AVAILABLE 935,792

Anticipated Expenditures:

4750. DEBT SERVICE 423,546

TOTAL ANTICIPATED EXPENDITURES 423,546

FUND BALANCE ENDING $512,246

EXCESS REVENUE BOND SINKING FUND

FUND 234

DEBT SERVICE

Estimated beginning balance 1/1/17 $465,798

Anticipated Revenues:

3600. USE OF MONEY & PROPERTY 100

3800. OTHER FINANCING SOURCES 417,312

TOTAL ANTICIPATED REVENUES 417,412

TOTAL FUNDS AVAILABLE 883,210

Anticipated Expenditures:

4750. DEBT SERVICE 463,100

TOTAL ANTICIPATED EXPENDITURES 463,100

FUND BALANCE ENDING $420,110

SMP JAIL RESERVE FUND

FUND 235

DEBT SERVICE

Estimated beginning balance 1/1/17 $143,328

Anticipated Revenues:

3800. OTHER FINANCING SOURCES 21,542

TOTAL ANTICIPATED REVENUES 21,542

TOTAL FUNDS AVAILABLE 164,870

Anticipated Expenditures:

TOTAL ANTICIPATED EXPENDITURES -0-

FUND BALANCE ENDING $164,870

SOLID WASTE BOND RESERVE, 2004 FUND

FUND 236

DEBT SERVICE

Estimated beginning balance 1/1/17 $1,298,714

Anticipated Revenues:

3600. USE OF MONEY & PROPERTY 2,500

TOTAL ANTICIPATED REVENUES 2,500

TOTAL FUNDS AVAILABLE 1,301,214

Anticipated Expenditures:

4850. OTHER FINANCING USES 2,500

TOTAL ANTICIPATED EXPENDITURES 2,500

FUND BALANCE ENDING $1,298,714

SOLID WASTE BOND SINKING 2004 FUND

FUND 237

DEBT SERVICE

Estimated beginning balance 1/1/17 $1,098,000

Anticipated Revenues:

3800. OTHER FINANCING SOURCES 1,232,500

TOTAL ANTICIPATED REVENUES 1,232,500

TOTAL FUNDS AVAILABLE 2,330,500

Anticipated Expenditures:

4750. DEBT SERVICE 1,228,187

TOTAL ANTICIPATED EXPENDITURES 1,228,187

FUND BALANCE ENDING $1,102,313

SOLID WASTE DEPRECIATION & CONTINGENCY FUND

FUND 238

DEBT SERVICE

Estimated beginning balance 1/1/17 $464,036

Anticipated Revenues:

3600. USE OF MONEY & PROPERTY 100

3800. OTHER FINANCING SOURCES 37,000

TOTAL ANTICIPATED REVENUES 37,100

TOTAL FUNDS AVAILABLE 501,136

Anticipated Expenditures:

TOTAL ANTICIPATED EXPENDITURES -0-

FUND BALANCE ENDING $501,136

SOLID WASTE POST-CLOSURE CARE FUND

FUND 239

DEBT SERVICE

Estimated beginning balance 1/1/17 $3,328,346

Anticipated Revenues:

3600. USE OF MONEY & PROPERTY 2,000

3800. OTHER FINANCING SOURCES 370,000

TOTAL ANTICIPATED REVENUES 372,000

TOTAL FUNDS AVAILABLE 3,700,346

Anticipated Expenditures:

TOTAL ANTICIPATED EXPENDITURES -0-

FUND BALANCE ENDING $3,700,346

SMALL ANIMAL CONTROL

FUND 404

PROPRIETARY/ENTERPRISE

Estimated beginning balance 1/1/17 $122,102

Anticipated Revenues:

3200. LICENSES AND PERMITS 3,000

3400. FEES, CHARGES, & COMMISSIONS 113,000

FOR SERVICES

3600. USE OF MONEY & PROPERTY 100

3800. OTHER FINANCING SOURCES 125,000

TOTAL ANTICIPATED REVENUES 306,100

TOTAL FUNDS AVAILABLE 363,202

Anticipated Expenditures:

4000. GENERAL GOVERNMENT 319,477

TOTAL ANTICIPATED EXPENDITURES 319,477

FUND BALANCE ENDING $43,725

SOLID WASTE REDUCTION & RESOURCE FACILITY

FUND 406

PROPRIETARY/ENTERPRISE

Estimated beginning balance 1/1/17 $8,208,264

Anticipated Revenues:

3200. LICENSES & PERMITS 1,200

3400. FEES, CHARGES, & COMMISSIONS 3,458,000

FOR SERVICES

3600. USE OF MONEY & PROPERTY 4,000

TOTAL ANTICIPATED REVENUES 3,463,200

TOTAL FUNDS AVAILABLE 11,671,464

Anticipated Expenditures:

4000. GENERAL GOVERNMENT 3,592,822

4850. OTHER FINANCING USES 907,000

TOTAL ANTICIPATED EXPENDITURES 4,499,822

FUND BALANCE ENDING $7,171,642

KEMPER WILLIAMS PARK FUND

FUND 409

PROPRIETARY/ENTERPRISE

Estimated beginning balance 1/1/17 $2,586,368

Anticipated Revenues:

3400. FEES, CHARGES, & COMMISSIONS

FOR SERVICES 116,600

3700. MISCELLANEOUS REVENUES 45,000

3800. OTHER FINANCING SOURCES 416,000

TOTAL ANTICIPATED REVENUES 577,600

TOTAL FUNDS AVAILABLE 3,163,968

Anticipated Expenditures:

4000. GENERAL GOVERNMENT 613,759

TOTAL ANTICIPATED EXPENDITURES 613,759

FUND BALANCE ENDING $2,550,209

This Ordinance shall become effective January 1, 2017.

This Ordinance having been offered and read on this the 26th day of October, 2016; having been published in accordance with law; and having been heard in a public hearing held at Franklin, Louisiana on the 14th day of December 2016; was adopted by the following vote on the 14th day of December 2016.

AYES: Rev. Craig Mathews, J Ina, Dale Rogers, Glen Hidalgo, Ken Singleton, Gabriel Beadle,

James Bennett, Sterling Fryou, Paul Naquin, Jr. and Kevin Voisin.

NAYS: None.

ABSTAIN: None.

ABSENT: Pam Washington.

APPROVED:

KEVIN VOISIN, CHAIRMAN

ST. MARY PARISH COUNCIL

ATTEST:

LISA MORGAN, CLERK

ST. MARY PARISH COUNCIL

This Ordinance was submitted to the President on this the ______ day of December 2016, at the hour of ____________.

APPROVED:

DAVID HANAGRIFF, PRESIDENT

ST. MARY PARISH

This Ordinance was returned to the Clerk of the Council on this the ______ day of December 2016 at the hour of __________.



Mr. Fryou moved that the following Ordinance be adopted. Rev. Mathews seconded the motion, which carried by the following 10-0-0-1 Roll Call vote:

YEAS: Messrs. Ina, Rogers, Hidalgo, Singleton, Beadle, Bennett, Fryou, Naquin, Voisin and

Rev. Mathews.

NAYS: None.

ABSTAIN: None.

ABSENT: Ms. Washington.

ORDINANCE NO. 2070

An Ordinance adopting the proposed Five Year Capital Outlay Program for the Years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

BE IT ORDAINED, by the St. Mary Parish Council, that the following five year Capital Outlay Program is hereby adopted:

CAPITAL OUTLAY

YEAR 2017

St. Mary Parish Courthouse

Interior Improvements & HVAC Air Boxes Upgrade

Bond Proceeds

Estimated Construction Cost $1,550,125

St. Mary Parish Courthouse

Modify Entry Canopy

Bond Proceeds

Estimated Construction Cost $ 215,525

Baker Road Extension

Royalty Road Funds

Estimated Construction Cost $ 250,000

Boeuf Road

Patch & Overlay

Duhon Blvd. to DeGravelle Rd.

Estimated Construction Cost $ 200,000

Victoria-Riverside Road - Phase I

Jennings Bridge East 2 miles

Reconstruction & Overlay

Estimated Construction Cost $ 825,000

Chitimacha Trail

MLK, Jr. Blvd. to Adeline

Reconstruction & Overlay (State Capital Outlay)

Estimated Construction Cost $1,013,333

Wilson’s Boat Landing

Improvements & dredging

Atchafalaya Basin Program (State Capital Outlay)

Estimated Construction Cost $ 386,067

Burns Point Campground/Landing

Construction of Fishing Pier

Breaux/Wallop Grant (75/25 match)

Estimated Construction Cost $ 193,111

CAPITAL OUTLAY

YEAR 2018

Flattown Road

Ralph Darden Mem. Pkwy. To Chitimacha Trail

Reconstruction & Overlay (State Capital Outlay)

Estimated Construction Cost $ 600,000

Charenton Beach Road

La. Hwy. 87 to Levee

Reconstruction & Overlay (State Capital Outlay)

Estimated Construction Cost $1,446,667

Zenor Road Bridge Approaches

La. Hwy. 182 to Victoria/Riverside Road

Patch & Overlay

Estimated Construction Cost $ 34,600

Fortier Road

5,012' length by 20' wide

Patch & Overlay

Estimated Construction Cost $ 95,800

Eves Street

La. Hwy. 318 to Dead-end - 3,300'

22' wide - Reconstruction & Overlay

Estimated Construction Cost $ 280,000

Grey Eagle Road No.1 & 2

Reconstruction & Overlay

Estimated Construction Cost $ 180,000

Michael Drive

1,200' length by 15' wide

Overlay

Estimated Construction Cost $ 19,900

Grandwood Drive

763' length by 18' wide

Patch and Overlay

Estimated Construction Cost $ 22,000

Victoria-Riverside Road - Phase II

Jennings Bridge East 3.8 miles

Reconstruction & Overlay

Estimated Construction Cost $1,050,000

Martin Luther King Blvd.

La. Hwy. 326 to Creek Drive

Reconstruct and Overlay

Estimated Construction Cost $ 835,186

St. Peter Street

La. Hwy. 182 to

Reconstruct and Overlay

Estimated Construction Cost $ 879,703

CAPITAL OUTLAY

YEAR 2019

Inez Street

La. Hwy. 318 to Dead-end - 2,950'

22' Wide - Reconstruction & Overlay

Estimated Construction Cost $ 250,000

Cypremort Road

La. Hwy. 318 to Kelly

Patch & Overlay

Estimated Construction Cost $ 105,000

Desonier Road

La. Hwy. 182 to U. S. Hwy. 90

22' wide - Patch & Overlay

Estimated Construction Cost $ 358,000

Freetown Road

18,500' length by 20' wide

Patch & Overlay

Estimated Construction Cost $ 244,800

Deslignes Road

Ralph Darden Memorial Pkwy. To La. Hwy. 326

22' wide - Reconstruction & Overlay - 5,600'

Estimated Construction Cost $ 314,000

CAPITAL OUTLAY

YEAR 2020

Hunting Road

Hwy. 90 Service Rd. to Dead-end

22' wide - Reconstruction & Overlay - 3,900'

Estimated Construction Cost $ 246,000

Richard Road

Patch, Partial Reconstruction & Overlay

Estimated Construction Cost $ 60,000

Provost Road

Patch & Overlay

Estimated Construction Cost $ 60,000

Georgetown Road

Reconstruction & Overlay

20' wide - 2,600' Length

Estimated Construction Cost $ 165,000

Market Lane

Reconstruction & Overlay

20' wide - 500' Length

Estimated Construction Cost $ 55,000

Riverview Drive

Reconstruction & Overlay

22' wide - 2,000' Length

Estimated Construction Cost $ 135,000

Rudolph Street

Reconstruction & Overlay

22' wide - 400' Length

Estimated Construction Cost $ 55,000

Elina Street

Reconstruction & Overlay

22' wide - 950' Length

Estimated Construction Cost $ 120,000

CAPITAL OUTLAY

YEAR 2021

Flattown Road

Ralph Darden Mem. Pkwy. To La. Hwy. 326

Patch & Overlay

Estimated Construction Cost No Estimate

Deslignes Road

Allain Rd. to Darden Pkwy.

Reconstruction & Overly

Estimated Construction Cost No Estimate

Allain Road

La. Hwy. 182 to Chitimacha Trail

Reconstruction & Overlay

Estimated Construction Cost No Estimate

Dinkins Road

Reconstruction & Overlay

Estimated Construction Cost No Estimate

Indian Road

Reconstruction & Overlay

Estimated Construction Cost No Estimate

This Ordinance shall be in full force and effective on January 1st, 2017.

This Ordinance having been offered and read on this the 26th day of October 2016 and having been published in accordance with law; and having been heard in a public hearing held at Franklin, Louisiana on the 14th day of December, 2016; was adopted by the following vote on the 14th day of December 2016.

AYES: J Ina, Dale Rogers, Glen Hidalgo, Ken Singleton, Gabriel Beadle, James Bennett,

Sterling Fryou, Paul Naquin, Jr., Kevin Voisin and Rev. Craig Mathews.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: None.

ABSTAIN: Ms. Washington.



APPROVED:

KEVIN J. VOISIN, CHAIRMAN

ST. MARY PARISH COUNCIL

ATTEST:

LISA MORGAN, CLERK

ST. MARY PARISH COUNCIL

This Ordinance was submitted to the President on this the ______day of ____________ 2016, at the hour of __________.

APPROVED:

DAVID HANAGRIFF, PRESIDENT

ST. MARY PARISH

This Ordinance was returned to the Clerk of the Council on this the ______ day of ___________ 2016, at the hour of _________.

Mr. Bennett moved that the following Resolution be adopted. The Parish Council seconded the motion, which carried by the following 10-0-0-1 Roll Call vote:

YEAS: Messrs. Rogers, Hidalgo, Singleton, Beadle, Bennett, Fryou, Naquin, Voisin, Rev.

Mathews and Mr. Ina.

NAYS: None.

ABSTAIN: None.

ABSENT: Ms. Washington.

RESOLUTION OF RESPECT

WHEREAS, the Lord Almighty in His Infinite mercy and goodness has seen fit to remove from our midst, Reverend William Joseph Augman, Sr., and

WHEREAS, Reverend Augman was a Retired Veteran of the United States Army, receiving an Honorable Discharge, and

WHEREAS, the members of the St. Mary Parish Council wish to acknowledge publicly their sorrow and sympathy to the family of Reverend Augman, and

WHEREAS, the St. Mary Parish Council hopes that his family will find comfort in the thought that their grief and sorrow are shared by their friends.

NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, by the St. Mary Parish Council through the unanimous adoption of this resolution that they solemnly deliberate with sincere condolences, sympathy, and understanding during this time of grief.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED by the St. Mary Parish Council in regular session convened on this the 14th day of December 2016.

APPROVED:

KEVIN VOISIN, CHAIRMAN

ST. MARY PARISH COUNCIL

ATTEST:

LISA C. MORGAN, CLERK

ST. MARY PARISH COUNCIL

Mr. Bennett moved that the following Resolution be adopted. The Parish Council seconded the motion, which carried by the following 9-0-0-2 Roll Call vote:

YEAS: Messrs. Hidalgo, Singleton, Bennett, Fryou, Naquin, Voisin, Rev. Mathews, Messrs. Ina

and Rogers.

NAYS: None.

ABSTAIN: None.

ABSENT: Mr. Beadle and Ms. Washington.

RESOLUTION OF RESPECT

WHEREAS, the Lord Almighty in His Infinite mercy and goodness has seen fit to remove from our midst, Mr. Gilbert Giroir, and

WHEREAS, Mr. Giroir was a 32nd Degree Mason of Mason Lodge 205 in Morgan City, and

WHEREAS, the members of the St. Mary Parish Council wish to acknowledge publicly their sorrow and sympathy to the family of Mr. Giroir, and

WHEREAS, the St. Mary Parish Council hopes that his family will find comfort in the thought that their grief and sorrow are shared by their friends.

NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, by the St. Mary Parish Council through the unanimous adoption of this resolution that they solemnly deliberate with sincere condolences, sympathy, and understanding during this time of grief.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED by the St. Mary Parish Council in regular session convened on this the 14th day of December 2016.

APPROVED:

KEVIN VOISIN, CHAIRMAN

ST. MARY PARISH COUNCIL

ATTEST:

LISA C. MORGAN, CLERK

ST. MARY PARISH COUNCIL



Mr. Fryou moved that the following Resolutions be adopted. Mr. Singleton seconded the motion, which carried by the following 10-0-0-1 Roll Call vote:

YEAS: Messrs. Singleton, Beadle, Bennett, Fryou, Naquin, Voisin, Rev. Mathews, Messrs. Ina,

Rogers and Hidalgo.

NAYS: None.

ABSTAIN: None.

ABSENT: Ms. Washington.

RESOLUTION

A resolution authorizing David Hanagriff, the President of St. Mary Parish to execute a Contract with the State of Louisiana, Division of Administration, Office of Community Development relative to the FY 2015-2016 LGAP File # 1516-SMY-0001 – Construction of Phase 1 Sidewalk along Cypremort Road between La. Hwy. 318 and Big Four Corners Road in West St. Mary Parish.

BE IT RESOLVED, that David Hanagriff, President of the Parish of St. Mary, be and he is hereby authorized and directed, for and on behalf of the Parish Council, to execute a contract with the State of Louisiana, Division of Administration, Office of Community Development relative to the FY 2015-2016 LGAP File # 1516-SMY-0001 – Construction of Phase 1 Sidewalk along Cypremort Road between La. Hwy. 318 and Big Four Corners Road in West St. Mary Parish, with said Contract to contain such terms, conditions and stipulations as he may best see fit, he being fully authorized in the premises.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED by the St. Mary Parish Council in regular session convened on this the 14th day of December 2016.

APPROVED:

KEVIN VOISIN, CHAIRMAN

ST. MARY PARISH COUNCIL

ATTEST:

LISA C. MORGAN, CLERK

ST. MARY PARISH COUNCIL



RESOLUTION

A resolution authorizing David Hanagriff, the President of St. Mary Parish to execute a Contract with the State of Louisiana, Division of Administration, Office of Community Development relative to the FY 2015-2016 LGAP File # 1516-SMY-0001-0002 – Sidewalk Construction along Lake Palourde Road in Amelia, Louisiana.

BE IT RESOLVED, that David Hanagriff, President of the Parish of St. Mary, be and he is hereby authorized and directed, for and on behalf of the Parish Council, to execute a contract with the State of Louisiana, Division of Administration, Office of Community Development relative to the FY 2015-2016 LGAP File # 1516-SMY-0002 – Sidewalk Construction along Lake Palourde Road in Amelia, Louisiana, with said Contract to contain such terms, conditions and stipulations as he may best see fit, he being fully authorized in the premises.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED by the St. Mary Parish Council in regular session convened on this the 14th day of December 2016.

APPROVED:

KEVIN VOISIN, CHAIRMAN

ST. MARY PARISH COUNCIL

ATTEST:

LISA C. MORGAN, CLERK

ST. MARY PARISH COUNCIL

RESOLUTION

A resolution authorizing David Hanagriff, the President of St. Mary Parish to execute a Contract with the State of Louisiana, Division of Administration, Office of Community Development relative to the FY 2015-2016 LGAP File # 1516-SMY-0001-0003 – Renovations of the Historic Kemper Williams House near Patterson for St. Mary Parish Government.

BE IT RESOLVED, that David Hanagriff, President of the Parish of St. Mary, be and he is hereby authorized and directed, for and on behalf of the Parish Council, to execute a contract with the State of Louisiana, Division of Administration, Office of Community Development relative to the FY 2015-2016 LGAP File # 1516-SMY-0003 – Renovations of the Historic Kemper Williams House near Patterson for St. Mary Parish Government, with said Contract to contain such terms, conditions and stipulations as he may best see fit, he being fully authorized in the premises.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED by the St. Mary Parish Council in regular session convened on this the 14th day of December 2016.

APPROVED:

KEVIN VOISIN, CHAIRMAN

ST. MARY PARISH COUNCIL

ATTEST:

LISA C. MORGAN, CLERK

ST. MARY PARISH COUNCIL

NEW BUSINESS:

A. We received the following financial statements:

Waterworks District No. 5 – year ended May 31, 2016

Fairview Treatment Center – year ended June 30, 2016

B. Melissa Blake, Director of Governmental Affairs, Cox has written – This letter is to inform you that effective January 5, 2017, the pricing of Cox’s video services will change to reflect the increased costs of doing business.

The primary reason for the increase in the retail price of cable television is the rising wholesale cost of television programming.

All of our customers were notified of the new prices 30 days in advance through specific messages in their bills.

C. Appointments to the following Boards and Commissions:

Board of Adjustments – 1 vacancy

Rodney Olander – Present Member

Mr. Hidalgo moved that Rodney Olander be reappointed to Board of Adjustments. Mr. Naquin seconded the motion, which carried.

Fire Protection District No. 1 (Cypremort Point) – 2 Vacancies

Shirley B. Thibodaux – Present Member Ellis Schouest, III – Present Member

Mr. Rogers moved that Shirley B. Thibodaux and Ellis Schouest, III be reappointed to Fire Protection District No. 1. Mr. Naquin seconded the motion, which carried.

Sewerage District No. 11 (Cypremort Point) – 1 Vacancy

Deena Savoie – Present Member

Mr. Rogers moved that Deena Savoie be reappointed to Sewerage District No. 11. Mr. Naquin seconded the motion, which carried.

Mosquito Control District No. 1 (Cypremort Point) – 3 Vacancies

Shirley B. Thibodaux – Present Member Carolyn Simone – Present Member

Dawn Schouest – Present Member

Mr. Rogers moved that Shirley B. Thibodaux, Carolyn Simone and Dawn Schouest be reappointed to Mosquito Control District No. 1. Mr. Naquin seconded the motion, which carried.

D. Nominations for Morgan City Harbor & Terminal District – 3 Nominees to be submitted to the Governor (1 Vacancy)

Melanie F. Butcher Lee Dragna

Michael W. Domino Robert A. Sampey, II

Mr. Bennett moved to submit Michael W. Domino, Lee Dragna and Robert A. Sampey, II to the Governor for the one (1) vacancy on the Morgan City Harbor & Terminal District. Mr. Beadle seconded the motion.

Mr. Fryou moved to amend the motion to submit Melanie F. Butcher, Michael W. Domino and Lee Dragna to the Governor for the one (1) vacancy on the Morgan City Harbor & Terminal District. Mr. Naquin seconded the motion.

The vote to amend the motion to submit Melanie F. Butcher, Michael W. Domino and Lee Dragna to the Governor for the one (1) vacancy on the Morgan City Harbor & Terminal District. The motion failed by the following 4-6-0-1 Roll Call vote:

YEAS: Messrs. Fryou, Naquin, Rogers and Singleton.

NAYS: Messrs. Beadle, Bennett, Voisin, Rev. Mathews, Messrs. Ina and Hidalgo.

ABSTAIN: None

ABSENT: Ms. Washington.

Mr. Singleton and Mr. Fryou stated their stance for the need of representation from the Amelia area.

Mr. Bennett explained that the three gentlemen that are being nominated are business and property owners of the Amelia area.

The motion to submit Michael W. Domino, Lee Dragna and Robert A. Sampey, II to the Governor for the one (1) vacancy on the Morgan City Harbor & Terminal District carried by the following 8-2-0-1 Roll Call vote:

YEAS: Messrs. Bennett, Naquin, Voisin, Rev. Mathews, Messrs. Ina, Hidalgo, Singleton and

Beadle.

NAYS: Messrs. Fryou and Rogers.

ABSTAIN: None

ABSENT: Ms. Washington.

There being no further business, Mr. Beadle moved for adjournment. Mr. Singleton seconded the motion, which carried.

Lisa C. Morgan, Clerk Kevin Voisin, Chairman