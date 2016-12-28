Mastering swing dancing

Seventeen students from the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts participated in a swing dance master class recently, led by Audra Allen, director of dance at LSMSA. Participants included Larke Tyler, a senior from Calhoun; Jonas Truax, a sophomore from Denham Springs; Nautica Jones, a junior from St. Martinville; Caitlin Foster, a junior from LaPlace; Juan Cecchini, a sophomore from Denham Springs; Annie Noel, a senior from Mandeville; Edouard Ferrell, a junior from Natchitoches; Kori Reine, a senior from Slidell; Parker Felterman, a senior from Patterson; Gabbi Blanchard, a junior from Houma; Clara Kolterman, a junior from Sterlington; Samantha Wright, a junior from Crowley; Angela Fang, a junior from Mandeville; Carrie Thomas, a senior from Denham Springs; Abigail LeBlanc, a sophomore from Fordoche; Hannah Rice, a junior from Mandeville; and Ellie Williamson, a senior from Reeves.