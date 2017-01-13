Home / News

Martin Luther King Day closings

Fri, 2017-01-13 13:36

Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be observed on Monday. Due to the holiday, area municipal and parish offices will be closed.
The Harold J. “Babe” Landry Landfill in Berwick will close at noon on Monday.
Routes collected by Pelican Waste & Debris and Progressive Waste Solutions will not be affected and will run as usual. Residents should have trash bins near the street the night before due to possible earlier than usual collections.

