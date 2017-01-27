Mardi Gras: Krewes begin hosting balls Saturday

Twelfth Night, Jan. 6, festivities have come and gone, and the area’s Mardi Gras krewes are ready to begin presenting balls.

The first ball in the Tri-City area will be held Saturday by the men’s Krewe of Adonis. Six more balls will follow on consecutive Saturdays.

Six area Carnival parades will be held in succession starting Feb. 24 and ending on Fat Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Ball patrons are reminded that tableaus begin promptly and everyone should be seated prior to the krewe’s stated start time.

Krewe of Adonis

The Krewe of Adonis kicks off Carnival with its 42nd ball at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. Floor seating is invitation only and balcony viewing is free.

Making a farewell appearance will be King and Queen Adonis XLI Joe Cavalier and Allie Dragna.

Adonis will hold the area’s only nighttime parade at 7 p.m. Feb. 24. The procession will start at the intersection of Victor II Boulevard and Myrtle Street and proceed down Victor II to Brashear Avenue, Seventh Street, Marguerite Street, Sixth Street, Onstead Street and Federal Avenue where it will end on the corner of Brashear Avenue.

Krewe of Nike

The Krewe of Nike will present its tableau at 7 p.m. Feb. 4 at the auditorium. All viewing is invitation only.

Bidding adieu will be King and Queen Nike XLV Patrick Carmichael and Grace Granger. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Louis Granger. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Adam Carmichael.

Members of the krewe will parade behind the Krewe of Galatea parade that begins at 2 p.m. Feb. 26 in Morgan City.

Krewe of Galatea

The women’s mystic Krewe of Galatea will hold its 48th ball at 8 p.m. Feb. 11 at the auditorium. Viewing is by invitation only.

Queen and King of Galatea XLVII Kimberly Hernandez and Drake Stansbury will be making a farewell appearance.

Galatea will present its annual parade at 2 p.m. Feb. 26 in Morgan City. The procession will organize on Second Street under the U.S. 90 Grizzaffi Bridge and proceed to Onstead Street, Sixth Street, Marguerite Street, Ninth Street, Clothilde Street, Victor II Boulevard and ending at the auditorium on Myrtle Street.

Krewe of Dionysus

The Krewe of Dionysus will host its 38th coronation at 8 p.m. on Feb. 18 at the Berwick Civic Complex. The public may view the coronation free from the balcony.

A farewell appearance will be made by King and Queen Dionysus XXXVII Walter Shepherd and Lori Hood.

Dionysus will hold its alternating parade in Bayou Vista this year at 2 p.m. Feb. 25.

The procession will line up on the corner of Jupiter and Delmar streets, and the procession will turn right on Delmar to Venus, Saturn, Southeast Boulevard, Canal Street, Teche Road, Fairmont, back to Southeast and turn right onto Belleview and proceed to its starting point on Jupiter Street where it will disband.

Krewe of Hannibal

The Krewe of Hannibal will hold its 37th tableau at 8 p.m. Feb. 18 at the auditorium. This is an invitation-only event for all viewing.

Bidding adieu will be King Hannibal Eric Chapman and Queen Cleopatra Charlotte Clark.

Krewe members will participate in the Dionysus, Krewe of Amani and Siracusa/Greenwood Community parades.

Krewe of Amani

The Krewe of Amani celebrates 19 years of revelry with its coronation at 8 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Patterson Area Civic Center. All viewing is by invitation only.

Making a farewell appearance will be King and Queen Amani XIX Randy Jones Jr. and Amanda Bernadou.

Amani will hold its Lundi Gras parade at 2 p.m. Feb. 27 in Patterson. The procession will line up at Patterson High School and proceed down La. 182 (Main Street) and end at the Place Norman Shopping Center.

Krewe of Hephaestus

The oldest-chartered area krewe, the Krewe of Hephaestus, will hold its 57th carnival court at 8 p.m. Feb. 25 at the auditorium. All viewing is by invitation only. Balcony viewing invitations are available through members.

Taking to the stage for a final appearance will be King and Queen Hephaestus LVI Dr. Robert Bourgeois and Sissy Cheramie.

Krewe members will parade at 2 p.m. Fat Tuesday in Morgan City. The procession will organize on Sixth and Sycamore streets and proceed down Sixth Street to Marguerite Street, Ninth Street, Clothilde Street, and Victor II Boulevard, ending at the auditorium on Myrtle Street.

Siracusa/Greenwood

The Siracusa/Greenwood Community Mardi Gras Parade will also be held at 2 p.m. Fat Tuesday in Siracusa Subdivision near Morgan City.

Participants will line up on Siracusa Road at 1 p.m. and proceed to James Street and Grace Street before ending at the Siracusaville Recreation Center.

Anyone wishing to participate or for information may call Leroy Trim, Kim Frank or Mary Jones at 985-385-4224.

Parade Summaries

—Krewe of Adonis: Friday, Feb. 24, 7 p.m., Morgan City.

—Krewe of Dionysus: Saturday, Feb. 25, 2 p.m., Bayou Vista.

—Krewe of Galatea: Sunday, Feb. 26, 2 p.m., Morgan City.

—Krewe of Amani: Monday, Feb. 27, 2 p.m., Patterson.

—Krewe of Hephaestus: Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2 p.m., Morgan City.

—Siracusa/ Greenwood Parade: Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2 p.m., Siracusa Subdivision.