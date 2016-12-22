Home / News

Main Street Lighting Contest winners

Thu, 2016-12-22 11:28

Dawn Rentrop, chairman of the Patterson Lower Atchafalaya Cultural and Historical Main Street Committee, presents checks to the winners in the Main Street Lighting Contest. Third place went to Karen and Bill Marin. Second place went to Jerry Adams and Associates and Jennifer Adams Thibodaux. Winning first place were Mary and Bubba Richoux with their grandaughters. Also on hand was Ryan Aucoin, community affairs director.

