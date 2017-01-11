Leaders in service

On Jan. 6, Veterans of Foreign Wars and its Auxiliary held a banquet to honor six people who have served our community in the past year. Pictured are the winners and the post members. Front row from left: Courtney Andrews, High School Teacher of the Year from Patterson High School; Maggie Bagwell, Elementary School Teacher of the Year from Holy Cross Elementary; Robert Theriot, Junior High School Teacher of the Year from Morgan City Junior High; Daniel Clamont, Fireman of the Year from the Morgan City Fire Department; Tremeka Parker, Emergency Medical Technician of the Year from Acadian Ambulance; and Johnnell Johnson, Policeman of the Year from the Morgan City Police Department. Second row: Henry Bernadou, post junior vice; Veronica Bernadou, auxiliary secretary; Sherman Whiting, post adjutant; Kenneth Lodrigue, post commander; Claudia Boudreaux, auxiliary president; Bobbie Boudreaux, post seniorv vice; Fay Rutledge, auxiliary treasurer; and Ray Rutledge, post quartermaster.