The St. Mary USDA Service Center held its annual La. 182 beautification project with a tree grant from the Apache Corp. The St. Mary Soil and Water Conservation District received 100 live oak trees this year and plans to continue the planting project each year along La. 182. These photos were taken along the stretch between Baldwin and Adeline. Throughout the year the Service Center also cares for the young trees from previous plantings. Pictured along with USDA employees are volunteers planting and maintaining the trees, including the Chitimacha Fire Department. The center also has plans in the near future to work on the cleanup of the oaks along the roadway. If anyone is interested in volunteering for the beautification project, contact the Service Center located in the former Blevins Building at 600 Main St. in Franklin, Room 221 or call 337-828-1461 Ext. 3.