Holy Cross Social Studies Fair winners
Isabella Duval, “Common Core State Standards: How Do They Affect You?”
Bryson Roy,“The Southern Pacific 4449 On The Railroad”
Sophie Webster, “Adoption”
Charlotte Callais and Rhett Thomas, “Oil Prices: Impact on The Economy”
A Social Studies Fair was held Jan. 6 at Holy Cross Elementary School. Fifty-nine projects by Holy Cross fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders were entered, and five projects were chosen to represent Holy Cross Elementary on Thursday at the Regional Social Studies Fair at Nicholls State University. The five winning projects are shown here, starting with Sophia and Franco Saleme, “The St. Joseph Altar: More Than a Feast ... A Tradition."
