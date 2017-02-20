Home / News

Hannibal royalty

Mon, 2017-02-20

Marlon Harvey Photo
Marcell Walker and Chasity Bell were presented as King Hannibal and Queen Cleopatra XXXVII during the Krewe of Hannibal’s Mardi Gras court held Saturday at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. They represented Anthony Hamilton and Jill Scott in keeping with the theme, “The Krewe of Hannibal Presents Soulful Legends.” Members of the krewe will parade Saturday with the Krewe of Dionysus in Bayou Vista, Monday with the Krewe of Amani in Patterson and on Fat Tuesday in the Siracusa/Greenwood Community Parade, all of which begin at 2 p.m.

