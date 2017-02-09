Garden City development debated by PC again

A long-running squabble over the fate of a housing development in Garden City flared again at Wednesday’s meeting of the St. Mary Parish Council.

Developer Lloyd Harris had formerly applied to build a gated community of apartments at the Garden City exit off US 90. Harris said Wednesday that rental of the units would begin at about $850 for a one bedroom.

Originally owned by the Bailey family, representative Donnie Coots said the family is against an ordinance later introduced by Councilman Dale Rogers to return the land’s zoning designation to agricultural, eliminating the current high density residential designation. Harris has purchased the property from the family.

Surrounding land is mostly owned by the family as well.

“We are 100 percent against changing the zoning from what it is at present,” Coots said.

Harris told the council that he also objected to the change. He said that there has been “some impetus on the property” that has prompted forward movement on the project.

The property was rezoned when Harris first proposed the development. He said it would include a large water line to help alleviate issues with water service some have noted.

It is a $22 million project, Harris said.

A Garden City resident said the community is against the development that began some 10 years ago under a previous developer and proposal.

When the council came to the agenda item that included several planning zoning board items, Councilman Craig Mathews said in similar development cases the council has not interfered.

Special legal counsel John A. Mouton II, who the council hired specifically to advise on unified development code issues, said he thought it prudent that the zoning item granting preliminary approval to the Garden City development not be approved in light of Rogers’ ordinance to rezone.

Mathews said he disagreed with the council rezoning property when the property owner does not wish it. “To me that doesn’t sound ethical,” he said.

After further debate, the preliminary approval item was tabled on motion of Rogers and Councilman Kevin Voisin. Mathews and Councilman J Ina voted nay.

The council also adopted ordinances setting policies for filling vacancies on boards and commissions; zoning map amendments; and a specific use zoning permit.

Resolutions included one in respect for Jerry Arthur Gauthier who passed away recently; resolutions for funding and other items to the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority; and an agreement between the parish president and Belle of Orleans, LLC (Amelia Belle riverboat).

Calvin Johnson was also reappointed to the Recreation District No. 3, Bayou Vista, board.