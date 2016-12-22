Franklin council updated on new water meters

Franklin City Council members held their last meeting of 2016 Tuesday.

The council’s regular meeting included a presentation by Chad Davis, Utility Metering Solutions, on the new water meters the city is installing. A preselected area was fitted with the new equipment for a run-through.

These new “smart meters” collect usage data and report it back to a central collection system. Those readings are available to city personnel and a summation generation at the end of the billing cycle.

Meter reports can also be used to detect possible leaks in customers’ lines, tampering with the meters and other purposes, Davis said.

If a meter is submerged by water, such as during a severe rainfall, Davis said it continues to operate and collect data, which is then transmitted when the water subsides.

Also Tuesday, Councilman Eugene Foulcard had asked for Franklin Police to consider creating a “safe zone” for people making inter-personal purchases and sales, a location which would be public and monitored. FPD Lt. Tina Thibodeaux said the department is willing to create such an area on police station property.

The council ordered demolition of a derelict property at 423 Robertson St. within 60 days.

An ordinance was adopted designating one-way traffic on Tabor Street; and another changed zoning from R-2 to C-commercial on Northwest Boulevard and US 90 for a new truck stop business.

The council approved a proclamation in memory of late former city councilman and mayor L.J. “Man” Leblanc, and another honoring the Franklin Garden Club.