City’s BSA Troop 49 competed in the 2017 Klondike Derby at Lost Bayou Scout Camp against 12 other teams. The Klondike Derby is a competition where scouts drag a sled from “town to town” and demonstrate various skills while mastering challenges. This year,members of Troop 49 were deemed fire-making champions, above, as well as taking first place in: BSA Trivia and Tomahawk Throwing, second place in Blind Folded Tent Pitching, and third place in Knot Tying. Below, back row: Junior Assistant Scoutmaster Sean Dennis and Reid Lodrigue. Middle row: Scoutmaster Doyle Dennis, Senior Patrol Leader, Zan Alcina, Assistant Patrol Leader Thomas Myers and District Commissioner Dan Duplantis. Kneeling: Hunter Bella and Brodi Bourque. Not pictured: Patrol Leader Ethan Blanco, Chaplain Jase Blanco and Commissioner Glen Blanco.

