February's city cleanup

Franklin Foundation Hospital was the sponsor for the Feb. 11 city cleanup. The group removed litter on Main Street from the cemetery to the courthouse, including the Teche Theater area and Teche Drive. Stephanie and Maurice Guidry, Kindra McLean, Matt Barrilleaux, Ron Bailey, Rachel Picard, Didi Battle, Vel Minor, Dawn Kaiser-Melancon and Renee Mitchel represented FFH. They were accompanied by community volunteers Marguerite Robinson, Elaine Karam and Ruthie Heard. Argus Spa provided bottled water and the hospital supplied grabbers, gloves and trash bags.