Miguez Photography

The Krewe of Dionysus presented King and Queen Dionysus XXXVIII Mark Spradling and Kathie Spradling during its annual court and ball Saturday at the Berwick Civic Complex. In keeping with the tableau theme, “Dionysus Takes a European Tour,” the royal couple represented Ireland. The krewe will present its parade at 2 p.m. Saturday in Bayou Vista.