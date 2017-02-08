Commended for patriotism

Submitted Photo

Five students at Holy Cross Elementary School who placed in the VFW Post 4222’s Americanism Contest received letters of congratulations from Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry. He praised the students for demonstrating their love for our country and their promotion of patriotism. Students proudly displaying their letters are fourth-grader Kayla Broussard, kindergarten student Violet Busse, and fifth-graders Oliviah Mensman, Aeydan Garcille and Katherine Dreher.