City sets registration for summer arts and dance

Registration for the Bayou Beaux Art and Dance Summer Arts Program will be Saturday, Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the city council room in City Hall.

The registration fees are $20 per course for the art portion of the program and $20 for the dance portion of the program.

The dance portion of the program is open to students who are at least five years old. The art portion of the program is open to students who are at least 13 years old.

LaDaisha Bowles-Webber is the instructor for the dance portion of the summer art program. Last summer she allowed the students to divide into groups, select their music and to choreograph a dance. Bowles-Webber choreographed most of the recital and worked with the students to make sure their performances were precise and fitting with the theme of the show.

“All of the instructors for the art portion of the program will be returning this summer: Jon Eenigenburg, Marissa Verrette, Jeanne Wattigny and Laura Zuniga. We’re currently working on the schedule and the course offerings. I should have a schedule by the end of the month,” said Community Development Director Arlana Shields.

If you miss the first registration date, you can register Saturday, March 11 or Saturday, April 8, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the city council room in City Hall.

For more information about registration, contact the Community Development Department (ashields@franklin-la.com or 337-828-6345) and like the City of Franklin, Louisiana-Mayor’s Office on Facebook.

The Bayou Beaux Arts and Dance Program is supported by a grant from the Louisiana Division of the Arts, Office of Cultural Development, Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism in cooperation with the Louisiana State Arts Council as administered by the Acadiana Center for the Arts and by a Community Partnership Grant from the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival and Foundation.