Christmas in the Park gift

M C Bank recently made a donation to Crossing Place Church’s Dec. 11 Community event, Christmas in the Park. They estimated about 1,800 people attended. They were able to give away an estimated 1,200 toys to about 600 children in the community. Pictured from left: Brennan Daniels, internal controls for M C Bank; Catherine Berry, Crossing Place Church community engagement director; Emily Berry, CFMP, marketing director of M C Bank; and Joyce Harrelson, teller.