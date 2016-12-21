Christmas activities at Holy Cross
Students at Holy Cross Elementary, left, collected funds for needy children during the Advent season. With these funds, Christmas toys and clothing were purchased and given to June Mire of Holy Cross Church. These gifts were brought up to the altar in church during the school’s Christmas Mass.
Holy Cross Elementary School held its annual Christmas Pageant, right, on Thursday. The pageant this year was called "I Spy Christmas" and featured the sixth-grade students as main characters. The story culminates with the story of Jesus' birth, and for the first time, Holy Cross Elementary's Christmas Nativity featured a live Baby Jesus. Pictured on the Holy Cross Church altar are the Rev. Clyde Mahler, who read the Christmas story; Hailey Denning; Princess Verdin; Sophie Webster as Mary holding her baby brother, Cameron Webster as Jesus; Gary Nicar as Joseph; Gracie Gros; and Andrew Cavalier. Parent Dominique Thomas directed the pageant.
