Christmas activities at Holy Cross

Holy Cross Elementary School held its annual Christmas Pageant, right, on Thursday. The pageant this year was called "I Spy Christmas" and featured the sixth-grade students as main characters. The story culminates with the story of Jesus' birth, and for the first time, Holy Cross Elementary's Christmas Nativity featured a live Baby Jesus. Pictured on the Holy Cross Church altar are the Rev. Clyde Mahler, who read the Christmas story; Hailey Denning; Princess Verdin; Sophie Webster as Mary holding her baby brother, Cameron Webster as Jesus; Gary Nicar as Joseph; Gracie Gros; and Andrew Cavalier. Parent Dominique Thomas directed the pageant.