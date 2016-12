Friends and relatives threw a party at Morgan City Healthcare Center on Wednesday, which was Sylvania Aucoin Verret's 102nd birthday. One of six children, she was born nearly three years before the United States entered World War I and was raised in Bayou Chene. She was joined Wednesday by her kid brother, Eugene Aucoin of Bayou Chicot, who will turn 100 July 5.

The Daily Review/Bill Decker