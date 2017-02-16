Castays will be grand marshals for Head Start parade

Staff Report

Howard and Darlene Castay, owners of KBZE 105.9 FM and KFRA 1390 AM, will serve as the grand marshals for Saturday’s 2017 Krewe of Head Start Parade.

This January marked 24 years on the airwaves for us, and it is folks like Mrs. [Almetra J.] Franklin and her staff that always seem to keep me going, especially when our business climate gets to be so challenging because of oil prices,” Castay said.

“However, first and foremost, the people of St Mary Parish are a gem. We’re a big small town because almost everyone knows everyone, and that’s what makes the 337 and the 985 area of Highway 90 so special.”

Howard Castay is a native of New Orleans and a graduate of De La Salle High School, and Loyola University, both in New Orleans.

Darlene Castay is a native of Morgan City, a graduate of Central Catholic High School, and the founder of Standing in the Gap Ministries, a Christian Mentoring Organization. They married in 1993, and reside in Morgan City, where they dote on their two sons, five grandchildren and one great-grandson.

The annual Krewe of Head Start Recruitment Parade for 2017 will stroll through the streets of Franklin beginning at 1 p.m.

The recruitment parade began in the early 1990s as a major recruitment tool for Head Start’s pre-school children aged 3 to 5, and also allows the agency to market other services available to our Head Start families and individuals. Line-up begins at 11 a.m. at the Franklin Senior High School parking lot.

The parade route is approximately two miles and leaves from Cynthia Street (behind the school), turns onto Main Street and proceeds downtown Franklin, then turns onto Willow Street and turns right onto Third Street, where it will end.

There is still time to participate in the parade, and entry forms may be retrieved at the St. Mary CAA Central Office, located at 1407 Barrow St. in Franklin. Anyone completing this form must also provide a copy of your driver’s license and your own insurance. For more information, please contact David Teno or Jeffery Beverly at 337-828-5703. Fees are: Floats & Flatbeds, $35; Trucks & Cars, $25; Dance/Drill Teams, $10.00; Motorcycles/4-wheelers, $10.00; and Walkers $5.

Also, immediately following the parade, the St. Mary Parish Early Childhood Network will host a Coordinated Enrollment Event, in front of Franklin Sr. High School Football Field. Parents are welcomed to early enroll their pre-school children for any of the following St. Mary Parish schools.

—A Child’s Place Learning Center

— Barney & Baby Bop No. 2

—Chitimacha Tribal School

—Glencoe Charter School

—Joslyn’s Fun Learning Center

—Pam’s Personal Touch Child Care

— St. Mary CAA Head Start

—St. Mary Parish School Board (All schools serving Pre-K)

—Verdunville Outreach Daycare

— Yaamahana Child Development Center.

For more information, please call the Family Service Department at 337-828-5703.