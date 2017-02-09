Calling out the Guard: 150 troops mobilized after tornadoes
U.S. Air National Guard Photo/Master Sgt. Toby Valadie
Maj. Gen. Glenn H. Curtis, adjutant general of the Louisiana National Guard, talks to reporters about the support the Guard will provide to New Orleans at the direction of Gov. John Bel Edwards after a tornado hit New Orleans East on Feb. 7.
NEW ORLEANS – At the request of the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, the Louisiana National Guard has mobilized 150 personnel to assist local, parish and state emergency officials after severe thunderstorms spawned several tornados in southeast Louisianaon Feb. 7.
Gov. John Bel Edwards, Maj. Gen. Glenn H. Curtis, the adjutant general of the Louisiana National Guard, Mayor Mitch Landrieu and other local officials were transported by two UH-60 Blackhawks to survey the damage once the weather cleared.
Guardsmen will provide security personnel at 25 traffic control points in New Orleans East starting tonight and liaison officers have reported to the emergency operations center at city hall for Orleans parish. Aerial reconnaissance assets are available and commodities are being staged if needed.
Edwards has declared a state of emergency for Ascension, Livingston, Orleans, St. James, St. Tammany and Tangipahoa parishes.
- Log in to post comments