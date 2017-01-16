Boil water advisory Patterson to east of Franklin

A boil water advisory has been issued for St. Mary Parish Waterworks Dist. 5.

The district encompasses the area from Red Cypress Road in Patterson to the east side of Franklin including Calumet, Verdunville, Centerville and Garden City.

The water treatment plant lost electricity, therefore pressure pumps were not running for a short duration and the system pressure dropped below La. Department of Health requirements. Because of these problems, the water produced by the water supply system is of questionable quality.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth or utilizing it for food preparation or rinsing of foods using the following method:

Boil water for one full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a full roiling boil.

The advisory will remain in effect until rescinded by Water Dist. 5, upon notification from DHH that additional water samples collected from the water system show the water to be safe.