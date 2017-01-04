Danos hosted a meeting last month with key stakeholders of Restore or Retreat, a nonprofit agency that seeks to identify, expedite and aggressively engage solutions to urgently achieve comprehensive coastal restoration. Pictured are Tom Broom, executive account manager, Danos; Lacy McManus, senior policy and development associate, Greater New Orleans Inc.; Simone Maloz, executive director, Restore or Retreat; Tandra LeMay, J.D., interim dean of petroleum division, Fletcher Technical Community College; Shelley Piehet, public awareness representative, Shell Pipeline; Christopher F. D'Elia, professor and dean, LSU's College of the Coast and Environment; Brandon Rapp, program associate, Greater New Orleans Inc.; Katherine Falls, director, Corporate and Foundation Relations, LSU College of the Coast and Environment and LSU Foundation; and Vic Lafont, president and CEO, South Louisiana Economic Council.