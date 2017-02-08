New chamber member

The St. Mary Chamber of Commerce's newest member is de Mahy Legal Services LLC and Suzanne de Mahy. She began practicing law in New Iberia in 2009 through her private practice and also working with the 16th Judicial District Public Defender’s Office, which supports Iberia, St. Mary and St. Martin Parishes. Throughout years in practice, de Mahy has handled criminal defense, divorce, custody and other family law matters. The business address is 124 W. Washington St., Suite B, in New Iberia. De Mahy, left, is shown with chamber President Donna F. Meyer.