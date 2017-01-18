Cleco recognized for help after Hurricane Matthew

Staff Report

Cleco has been recognized by the Edison Electric Institute with an Emergency Assistance Award for its work in assisting Georgia Power with power restoration after Hurricane Matthew caused historic damage to Georgia in October.

The award, presented at the the Board of Directors and CEO meeting in Palm Beach, Fla., recognizes an extraordinary response in assisting electric companies with power restoration efforts after service disruptions by severe weather conditions or other natural events. Following an international nomination process, a panel of judges selected Cleco for the award.

“It is an honor to be recognized by our peers in the electric utility industry,” said Bill Fontenot, Cleco’s chief operating officer.

Cleco sent a 44-member storm team to aid Georgia Power in its recovery operations. Working more than 5,280 hours, Cleco line crews helped replace and repair nearly 1,000 power poles and run approximately 120 miles of new wire.