Appreciation for emergency services

Submitted Photos

Members of senior leadership at Teche Regional Medical Center visited and brought food recently to the Morgan City police and fire departments to express upport and appreciation tor their service to the hospital and community. Pictured above,from left: Don Kight, Teche Regional chief operation officer, Detective D. Pelle, Capt. B. Augman and Butch Frazier, Teche Regional CEO. Below: firefighter H. Williams III, Kight, Assistant Chief J. Price, Assistant Chief J. Ratcliff, Operator A. Ratcliff, Assistant Capt. H. Landry and Frazier.