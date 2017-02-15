Home / News

Appreciation for emergency services

Wed, 2017-02-15 13:00

Submitted Photos
Members of senior leadership at Teche Regional Medical Center visited and brought food recently to the Morgan City police and fire departments to express upport and appreciation tor their service to the hospital and community. Pictured above,from left: Don Kight, Teche Regional chief operation officer, Detective D. Pelle, Capt. B. Augman and Butch Frazier, Teche Regional CEO. Below: firefighter H. Williams III, Kight, Assistant Chief J. Price, Assistant Chief J. Ratcliff, Operator A. Ratcliff, Assistant Capt. H. Landry and Frazier.

St. Mary Now & Franklin Banner-Tribune

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

Follow Us

Surf New Media