Radio logs for March 3

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, March 2

7:02 a.m. 600 General MacArthur Street; Alarm.

7:55 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.

7:58 a.m. 3100 block of Vine Drive; Medical.

8:08 a.m. Filmore Street; Traffic incident.

8:20 a.m. 2600 block of Fir Drive; Animal complaint.

10:47 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Complaint.

11 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Criminal damage to property.

11:14 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

11:18 a.m. U.S. 90 and La. 182; Crash.

11:56 a.m. Marquis Manor; Alarm.

12:04 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

12:20 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

12:22 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Medical.

12:50 p.m. 200 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

1:26 p.m. 200 block of Railroad Avenue; Theft.

1:35 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.

1:59 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Theft.

2:05 p.m. 500 block of Railroad Avenue; Medical.

2:22 p.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Animal complaint.

2:49 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

4:17 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Welfare concern.

4:27 p.m. 1300 block of Walnut Drive; Complaint.

4:52 p.m. 300 block of Patton Street; Complaint.

6:28 p.m. 300 block of Aycock Street; Juvenile problems.

6:28 p.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Juvenile problems.

8:06 p.m. 200 block of Fourth Street; Theft.

8:11 p.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Assistance.

8:21 p.m. 7100 block of Park Street; Complaint.

9:21 p.m. 700 block of General Hodges Street; Assistance.

10:48 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Assistance.

10:55 p.m. 600 block of Fourth Street; Medical.

11:33 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Suspicious vehicle.

11:38 p.m. 900 block of Duke Street; Harassment.

Friday, March 3

3:48 a.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Suspicious activity.