Radio logs for Feb. 7

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, Feb. 6

7:12 a.m. 1200 block of Federal Avenue; Animal.

7:47 a.m. 400 block of Bush Street; Criminal damage to property.

8:37 a.m. 1000 block of Federal Avenue; Accident.

9:33 a.m. 1700 block of Youngs Road; Complaint.

10:14 a.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Complaint.

10:53 a.m. 1700 block of Filmore Street; Complaint.

10:58 a.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Forgery.

11:22 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.

11:25 a.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Theft.

11:53 a.m. 7100 block of La. 182; Theft.

2:03 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Traffic incident.

2:23 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Medical.

2:49 p.m. 900 block of Railroad Avenue; Medical.

3:06 p.m. 6500 block of La. 182; Theft.

4:11 p.m. 1600 block of La. 70; Theft.

4:16 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

4:24 p.m. 600 block of General Hodges Street; Traffic incident.

5:09 p.m. U.S. 90; Traffic incident.

5:38 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

6:47 p.m. 500 block of Leona Street; Patrol request.

7:06 p.m. 800 block of North Everett Street; Arrest.

7:11 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

7:55 p.m. 600 block of Seventh Street; Suspicious vehicle.

7:58 p.m. 1300 block of Front Street; Theft.

8:09 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Phone harassment.

9:39 p.m. U.S. 90; Assistance.

9:53 p.m. 3100 block of Vine Drive; 911 hang up.

10:40 p.m. Apple and Garber streets; Traffic incident.

10:57 p.m. 200 block of Halsey Street; Complaint.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

12:37 a.m. U.S. 90; Assistance.

2:05 a.m. 300 block of Second Street; Complaint.

5:27 a.m. 1000 block of Garden Street; Assistance.