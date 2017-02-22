Radio logs for Feb. 22

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

7:30 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Damage to property.

7:59 a.m. Federal Avenue; Traffic incident.

8 a.m. 3200 block of Wytchwood Drive; Animal complaint.

8:21 a.m. 400 block of Sixth Street; Traffic incident.

8:24 a.m. 6000 block of Railroad Avenue; Alarm.

8:55 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

9:09 a.m. 1100 block of Chester Bowles Street; Medical.

10:01 a.m. Fifth and Florence streets; Warrant.

10:09 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Medical.

11:50 a.m. 2400 block of Pecan Street; Assistance.

12:33 p.m. 7100 block of Park Road; Theft.

12:56 p.m. 7100 block of Park Road; Theft.

1 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Arrest.

1:29 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Warrant.

1:57 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

2:19 p.m. 200 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

2:43 p.m. 1000 block of Ditch Avenue; Alarm.

2:57 p.m. 500 block of Levee Road; Animal complaint.

3:11 p.m. 900 block of Spruce Street; Complaint.

5:07 p.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.

5:53 p.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Assistance.

5:58 p.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

7:15 p.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Theft.

9:50 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.