Radio logs for Feb. 16
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
6:28 a.m. 2300 block of La. 182; Assistance.
8:54 a.m. 1400 block of Second Street; Welfare concern.
10:20 a.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Accident.
10:25 a.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Disturbance.
10:36 a.m. 1000 block of Federal Avenue; 911 hang up.
11:15 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
11:34 a.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Medical.
11:57 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Fire.
12:44 p.m. 400 block of Fourth Street; Complaint.
1:53 p.m. 700 block of Justa Street; Medical.
4:10 p.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Criminal damage to property.
4:20 p.m. 3200 block of Jennie Drive; Animal.
4:59 p.m. 800 block of Hilda Street; Alarm.
5:02 p.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Officer stand by.
5:13 p.m. 1100 block of Dora Street; Medical.
5:28 p.m. 7900 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.
5:44 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle St; Medical.
6:43 p.m. 3100 block of Vine Drive; Animal complaint.
7:08 p.m. La. 182; Assistance.
7:27 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.
7:30 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
8:36 p.m. La. 182; Assistance.
8:55 p.m. 1200 block of Spruce Street; Arrest.
10:38 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
10:40 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
10:42 p.m. 700 block of General Patton Street; Medical.
11:34 p.m. 200 block of Louisa Street; Complaint.
Thursday, Feb. 16
1:13 a.m. La. 182; Arrest.
