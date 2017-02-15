Radio logs for Feb. 15

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

5:59 a.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Suspicious person.

7:48 a.m. Glenwood Street; 911 hang up call.

8:06 a.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Complaint.

8:52 a.m. 7100 block of Park Road; Animal complaint.

9:58 a.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Assistance.

10:26 a.m. 300 block of Glenwood Street; Complaint.

10:45 a.m. 2000 block of Keith Street; Animal complaint.

11:25 a.m. 1400 block of Second Street; Animal complaint.

11:27 a.m. 3000 block of Catherine Street; Complaint.

11:36 a.m. 600 block of Arenz Street; Animal complaint.

12:44 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

1:11 p.m. 1300 block of Victor II Boulevard; Lost and found property.

1:47 p.m. 1600 block of La. 70; Theft.

2:14 p.m. 1600 block of La. 70; Vehicle accident.

3:15 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Welfare concern.

3:30 p.m. Franklin Street and Federal Avenue; Suspicious vehicle.

3:48 p.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Complaint.

3:52 p.m. 800 block of Fourth Street; Suspicious vehicle.

6:06 p.m. Martin Luther King Boulevard and La. 182; Stalled vehicle.

6:21 p.m. La. 70 and U.S. 90; Crash.

8:55 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Assistance.

9:30 p.m. 400 block of Ninth Street; Alarm.

11:23 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

4:26 a.m. 200 block of Chennault Street; Assistance.