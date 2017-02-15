Radio logs for Feb. 15
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
5:59 a.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Suspicious person.
7:48 a.m. Glenwood Street; 911 hang up call.
8:06 a.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Complaint.
8:52 a.m. 7100 block of Park Road; Animal complaint.
9:58 a.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Assistance.
10:26 a.m. 300 block of Glenwood Street; Complaint.
10:45 a.m. 2000 block of Keith Street; Animal complaint.
11:25 a.m. 1400 block of Second Street; Animal complaint.
11:27 a.m. 3000 block of Catherine Street; Complaint.
11:36 a.m. 600 block of Arenz Street; Animal complaint.
12:44 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
1:11 p.m. 1300 block of Victor II Boulevard; Lost and found property.
1:47 p.m. 1600 block of La. 70; Theft.
2:14 p.m. 1600 block of La. 70; Vehicle accident.
3:15 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Welfare concern.
3:30 p.m. Franklin Street and Federal Avenue; Suspicious vehicle.
3:48 p.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Complaint.
3:52 p.m. 800 block of Fourth Street; Suspicious vehicle.
6:06 p.m. Martin Luther King Boulevard and La. 182; Stalled vehicle.
6:21 p.m. La. 70 and U.S. 90; Crash.
8:55 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Assistance.
9:30 p.m. 400 block of Ninth Street; Alarm.
11:23 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
4:26 a.m. 200 block of Chennault Street; Assistance.
