Police: Woman found dead in hotel room; foul play not suspected

Morgan City police are investigating the death of a woman found dead this morning at a motel on La. 182. Foul play isn't suspected in the death early in the investigation, Police Chief James Blair said.

Motel staff contacted police at 9:54 a.m. Monday that a woman was unresponsive in a motel room. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, Blair said.

No other information has been released yet on the woman's death.