Police Reports 2-7-17

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Chad M. Kirkland, 32, of 109 Mars Road, Bayou Vista, was arrested Monday at 5:19 p.m. on charges of speeding and driving under suspension and was released on a summons.

Genevia Dauphine, 31, of 317 Easy St., Franklin, was arrested Monday at 1:11 p.m. on a warrant charging her with theft of a motor vehicle and was released on a summons.

Pamela Jones, 55, of 1518 Cherry St., Patterson, was arrested Monday at 12:26 p.m. on a warrant charging her with theft of goods and she was released on a summons.

Leslie Jackson, 33, of 221 Mechanic St., Franklin, was arrested Monday at 11:21 p.m. on a charge of no vehicle insurance and was released on a summons.

Narcotics Section officers arrested Quan Troung, 35, of 173 Martin Rd., Centerville, Monday at 8:37 p.m. on a charge of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Jillian Lopez-Troung, 36, same address, was charged with possession of marijuana.

Both were released on summons.

David Aucoin Jr., 20, of 148 Cremo Lane, Patterson, was arrested Monday at 6:09 p.m. on a warrant charging him with possession of drug paraphernalia and released on a summons.

Donald Lacoste Jr., 37, of 112 Shannon St., Patterson, was arrested Tuesday at 6:24 p.m. on charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and a warrant on a charge of criminal trespassing. He was released on a summons.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the arrest of Clara Drexler, 36, of Bogan Lane, Franklin, Monday at 8:48 p.m. on sheriff’s office warrants charging her with aggravated assault with a firearm, simple assault, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass and carrying of a firearm by persons convicted of certain felonies. Drexler was also arrested on a warrant for 16th Judicial District Court for failure to comply with the terms and conditions of probation. No bond was set.

The following two arrests stem from officers responding to the area of Robertson Street in reference to a fight. Upon arrival it was learned that Smith, Brown, and another male allegedly subject were involved in a physical altercation. Smith allegedly struck the other male subject with a metal chair. The male subject was transported to Franklin Foundation Hospital by Acadian Ambulance for medical treatment.

Allen Brown, 53, of Antigo Alley, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 10:43 p.m. on charges of disturbing the peace by fighting and third offense possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on $2,000 bond.

Kenneth Smith, 50, of Robertson Street, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 10:43 p.m. on a charge of aggravated battery and held on $1,000 bond.