Police Reports 2-6-17

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

William Lapoint, 30, of 1615 Morgan City, was arrested Thursday at 3:14 p.m. on a failure to appear for motion judgment debtor rule warrant and released on a summons.

Steven Williamson, 33, of 126 Riverview Drive, Patterson, was arrested Thursday at 4:47 p.m. on charges of stop lamps violation, possession of marijuana-second offense and no insurance. No bond was set.

Anna V. Concienne, 33, of 421 Clements St., Patterson, was arrested Thursday at 8:37 a.m. on a warrant charging her with criminal trespassing and unauthorized entry.

Tessa Verret, 18, of 421 Clements St., Patterson, was arrested Thursday at 8:37 a.m. on a warrant charging her with disturbing the peace-fighting and criminal trespassing.

The warrant for Concienne was issued following an investigation into a report of an unauthorized entry of a residence in Ricohoc. The deputy assigned to investigate the incident reportedly found evidence that Concienne entered onto private property and went into a home without the resident’s permission. The warrant for Verret was obtained following a separate investigation into a report of a battery that took place off Zenor Road in Patterson. The deputy reportedly found evidence that Verret entered onto property without the owner’s permission and took part in a fight involving several other subjects. No bail is set for Concienne. Verret was released on a summons.

Jacolbi Francois, 19, of 417 Garber St., Morgan City, was arrested Thursday at 7:13 p.m. on a Morgan City warrant charging him with felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile. Bond is $50,000.

Raymond Comeaux, 45, of 1016 West Third St., Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 9:22 p.m. on a charge of possession of codeine and a failure to appear warrant on charges of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia-third office, illegal possession of stolen things and resisting an officer. No bond was set.

John Alcina Jr., 32, of 706 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Patterson, was arrested Friday at 4:27 a.m. on a warrant charging him with failure to comply with the terms of drug court and held on $200,000 bond.

Henry Bias Jr., 65, of Gumpoint Lane, Franklin, was arrested Friday at 2:46 p.m. on a warrant charging him with illegal possession of stolen things and released on a summons.

Paulina S. Boles, 36, of 205 John St., Baldwin, was arrested Friday at 7:41 p.m. on charges of speeding and driving under suspension and released on a summons.

Edward J. Trimm Sr., 62, of Siracusa, was arrested Sunday at 8:25 p.m. on a charge of domestic abuse battery-strangulation and released on $2,250 bond.

Korianne Parker, 28, of 308 Carol Road, Bayou Vista, was arrested Sunday at 10:09 p.m. on warrants charging her with simple battery and disturbing the peace, intimidating, impeding, or injuring witnesses, criminal trespass and unauthorized use of an inhabited dwelling, failure to appear on the charges of direct contempt, operating a vehicle without proof of insurance, careless operating of a motor vehicle, and failure to honor written promise to appear. She was released on $5,750 bond.

Nicholas P. Fonesca, 30, of 2524 Amanda Lane, Patterson, was arrested Sunday at 11:55 p.m. on a failure to appear warrant on a charge of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and held with no bond set.

Michael L. Howard, 46, of 1255 Stephensville Road, Morgan City, was arrested Sunday at 11:48 p.m. on charges of driving under suspension, possession of (open) alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, possession of Schedule II (methamphetamine), possession of Schedule II (amphetamine, dextroamphetamine), possession of Schedule II (Vyvanse), possession of Schedule I (marijuana) Possession of Schedule IV (alprazolam) Possession of Schedule IV (tramadol), possession of drug paraphernalia, warrants for failure to appear on the charge of domestic abuse battery, expired motor vehicle inspections, no motor vehicle insurance, failure to carry vehicle registration certificate, and a warrant for probation violation. No bond was set.

Joshua Charles, 20, of 122 Centerville Bridge Road, Centerville, was arrested Monday at 2:06 p.m. on a charge of underage DWI. No bond was set.

Narcotics Section agents arrested Terrell Jackson, 30, of 426 Ninth St., Franklin, Friday at 3:40 p.m. on charges of criminal trespassing, resisting an officer, possession of Schedule I drugs with intent to distribute, obstruction of justice and transactions involving drug proceeds. No bond is set.

Barry Burney Jr., 55, of 131 Barrone St., Baldwin, was arrested Friday at 4:37 p.m. on charges of no turn signal, possession of Schedule I (marijuana) with intent to distribute and transactions involving drug proceeds. He was was released on $5,000 bond.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the arrest of Terrance Sereal, 28, of Guillotte Street, Jeanerette, was charged Thursday at 9:33 a.m. on a warrant for simple battery. No bond was set.

Mariah Moore, 28, of James Street, Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 10:04 a.m. on a Third Ward Court failure to appear warrant on a charge of careless operation and was released on $250 bond.

April Phillips, 38, of Main Street, Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 11:05 a.m. by FPD and Third Ward Court marshals on a Third Ward Court failure to appear warrant on traffic violations and was released on $500 bond.

Malik Butler, 18, of Cayce Street, Franklin, was arrested Friday at 9:29 a.m. on a charge of cruelty to animals and was released on $1,000 bond.

Myrtle Naquin, 54, of La. 87, Franklin, was arrested Friday at 10:43 p.m. on an Iberia Parish Sheriff’s warrant charging her with issuing worthless checks and held with no bond set.

Elizabeth Harris, 64, of Tabor Street, Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 2:26 p.m. on a charge of shoplifting and released on $500 bond.

Regina Sinitiere, 40, of Kirk Street, Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 10:40 p.m. on a charge of driving under suspension and held with no bond set.

Third Ward Court Marshal David McCoy reported the arrest of Carr Willis, 26, of 1441 Mitchell St., No. 10, Franklin, on a failure to appear for arraignment warrant on a charge of remaining after forbidden and released on $303 bond.