Police Reports 2-27-17

Mon, 2017-02-27 09:55

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported these arrests:
Douglas Rogers, 27, of Ninth Street, Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 6:08 p.m. on a charge of simple battery and an Iberia Parish sheriff’s probation violation warrant. No bond was set.
Michael Francisco Jr., 28, of New Iberia, was arrested Friday at 1:57 a.m. on a warrant charging him with unauthorized use of a movable and was held with no bond set.
Chitimacha Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported the arrest of Hillard Gregory, 37, of New Iberia, on a charge of theft, and an Iberia Parish warrant on a charge of issuing worthless checks. No bond was set.

