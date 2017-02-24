Police Reports 2-24-17

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Jeffry Norris, 36, of Lafayette, was arrested Thursday at 7:13 a.m. on a failure to appear warrant on charges of speeding and suspended license. He was transferred to Lafayette Parish.

Anson T. Paul, 39, of 407 Liner St., Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 1:48 p.m. on a warrant charging him with theft of goods and released on $2,500 bond.

Jeremy H. Watterson, 31, of New Iberia, was arrested Thursday at 3:13 p.m. on a failure to appear warrant on a charge of criminal damage to property and released on $5,000 bond.

Chase Martin, 31, of 3009 La. 182, Patterson, was arrested Thursday at 9:25 p.m. on a charge of domestic battery and held with no bond set.

Narcotics agents arrested Camille Landry, 65, and Kathy Landry, 59, both of Ricohoc Drive, Ricohoc, Thursday at 6:02 p.m. on charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Both were released on summons.