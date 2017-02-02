Police Reports 2-2-17

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Jody Foster, 51, of 308 Carol Road, Bayou Vista, was arrested Wednesday at 9:45 a.m. on a warrant on charges of illegal use of a weapon and negligent injuring.

Teraza Foster, 48, of 307 Carol Drive, Bayou Vista, was also charged with disturbing the peace by fighting and simple battery.

And Kara Foster, 111 Guzzetta Drive, Berwick, was charged with a warrant on charges of disturbing the peace by fighting and simple battery, and a warrant for expired inspection and no driver’s license on person.

On Jan. 20 deputies responded to a report of a disturbance at 308 Carol Road in Bayou Vista. During the subsequent investigation, a detective reportedly collected evidence that T. Foster and K. Foster engaged in an argument that escalated into a physical altercation outside of the residence between three other suspects, Nicole Tabor, Korianne Parker and Jaclyn Fields. The detective also reportedly found evidence that Tabor and Parker exchanged words via Facebook about fighting. During the fight, a male suspect, John Buck, reportedly intervened and another male suspect, J. Foster, then retrieved a gun and fired the weapon at Buck striking him in the leg. Through investigation, the detective found evidence that J. Foster fired the weapon in a reckless manner. Warrants were issued. J. Foster and T. Foster were located at their residence on the warrants and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. K. Foster turned herself in at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center after learning of the warrant for her arrest. J. Foster was released on a $5,000 bond. T. Foster was released on a $700 bond. No bail is set for K. Foster.

Cathy Duval, 54, of 167 Burchfield Lane, Berwick, was arrested Wednesday at 11:01 a.m. on charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. She was released on a summons.

Lakesha Colar-Navy, 36, of 110 Ninth St., Baldwin, was arrested Wednesday at 1:47 p.m. on a La. Department of Justice warrant charging her with filing or maintaining false public records and principal to illegal transmission of monetary funds. Navy turned herself in at the St. Mary parish Sheriff’s Office in Franklin after learning of the warrant for her arrest. Navy was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bond is set.

Doneyda G. Canizales, 34, of 112 Pluto St., Bayou Vista, was arrested Wednesday at 3:16 p.m. on a failure to appear warrant on charges of operating a vehicle without lawful presence in the Unites States of America, hit and run driving and ignoring a stop sign. Canizales was released on a $5,000 bond.

Glenda Dinger, 43, of 11804 Old Jeanerette Road, Jeanerette, was arrested Wednesday at 7:48 p.m. on a charge of simple battery and was released on $2,500 bond.

Kari Warden, 31, of 517 Railroad Avenue, Morgan City, was arrested Wednesday at 9:59 p.m. on two warrants charging her with theft of goods and was released on a summons.

Sydnie W. Harrison, 20, of 633 Arenz St., Morgan City, was arrested Wednesday at 9:59 p.m. on charges of reckless operation, no driver’s license and failure to appear on a charge of possession of marijuana. No bond was set.

Spencer Elliot, 40, of New Iberia, was arrested Wednesday at 8:40 a.m. on a warrant charging him with criminal trespassing, criminal damage to property and theft. He was released on $3,000 bond.

Narcotics Section agents arrested Allen Escort, 52, of 221 Arizona St., Morgan City, Wednesday at 10:20 p.m. on charges of bicycle light violation and resisting an officer. He was released on $2,750 bond.

Shelly Lacaze, 39, of Arcemont Lane, Patterson, was arrested today at 1:14 a.m. on charges of possession of meth, Roxicodone, drug paraphernalia and a charge of obstruction of justice.

Also arrested was David E. Pearce, 41, of 329 La. 182, Bayou Vista, on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

No bonds were set.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the arrest of Gary Barto, 39, of Robertson Street, Franklin, Wednesday at 3:17 a.m. on a charge of armed robbery.

Barto allegedly knocked on the victim’s door and entered the residence yielding a knife and demanding money. After taking the victim’s wallet, Barto allegedly exited through a rear window of the residence. Barto was booked, processed, and held with no bond set.