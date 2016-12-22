Police Reports 12-22-16

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Felix Oclair, 21, of St. Augustine, FL, was arrested Tuesday at 10:41 p.m. and charged with reckless operation of a vehicle and no driver’s license. Oclair was arrested and later released on a summons to appear in court.

Cassi Rankin, 27, of Bayou L’ourse, was arrested Wednesday at 12:36 p.m. and charged with theft of goods, theft and forgery. No bail was set.

Ricky Pillaro, 61, of 810 First St., Morgan City, was arrested Wednesday at 12:18 p.m. and charged with failing to appear to court on charges of forgery and theft. Pillaro was later released after posting a $500 bail.

Kendall Norman, 17, of 1221 Big Four Corners Road, Jeanerette, was arrested Wednesday at 2:49 p.m. and charged with resisting an officer, criminal trespassing and attempted vehicle burglary. No bail was set.

Hadassah Tamar Morrison, 24, of New Orleans, was arrested Wednesday at 3:58 a.m. and charged with speeding, driving under suspension and possession of marijuana. Morrison was released on a $3,250 bail amount.

Chitimacha Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported the following arrests:

Terry Mouton, 21, of Abbeville, was arrested Saturday and charged with principle to unlawful playing of gaming devices by persons under 21. He was released on a summons.

Amanda Lindsey, 20, of Hebert Street, Franklin, was arrested Monday and charged with unlawful playing of gaming devices by persons under 21 and released on a summons.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Steve Williams, 39, of Cypress Street, Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 1:48 p.m. and charged with violation of a protective order. Williams was booked, processed and held on a $10,000 bond.

Rhonda Hughes-Ivy, 31, of Anderson Street, Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 9:55 a.m. and charged with simple battery. Hughes-Ivy was booked, processed and released to appear in Third Ward City Court.

Iesha Davis, 25, of Cayce Street, Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 2:04 p.m. and charged with possession of schedule I narcotics with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a drug free zone, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile and possession of drug paraphernalia. Davis was booked, processed and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Ashley Sampson, 28, of Cayce Street, Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 2:04 p.m. and charged with possession of schedule I narcotics with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a drug free zone, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sampson was booked, processed and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Tyrus Polidore, 26, of Roys Lane, Centerville, was arrested Wednesday at 2:04 p.m. and charged with possession of schedule I narcotics with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a drug free zone, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile and possession of drug paraphernalia. Polidore was booked, processed and held with no bond set.