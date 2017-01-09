Police Reports 1-9-17

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Adasia Livingston, 25, of New Iberia, was arrested Friday at 9:43 a.m. and charged with criminal damage to property. Livingston was released on a summons to appear in court.

Ezra Lewis, 26, of 3467 Third St., Berwick, was arrested Saturday at 11:08 a.m. and charged with operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license, failure to appear on the charge of operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license and speeding. He was released on a $1,750 bond.

Mykella L. Johnson, 30, of Siracusa, was arrested Saturday at 11:38 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charges of possession of alprazolam, possession of Schedule I drugs and obstruction of a highway. Bail was set at $15,000.

Chitimacha Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported the following arrests:

Jackson Esteban, 24, of Lafayette, was arrested Friday and charged with disobeying a stop sign and failure to secure a driver’s license. He was transported to the parish jail.

Gabriel Hughes, 21, of Kerry Street, Baldwin, was arrested Sunday and charged with contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and released on a summons.

William Dickinson, 34, of Duson, was arrested Monday and charged with four counts of simple battery. He was transported to the parish jail.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Christopher Jones, 30, of Seventh Street, Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 1:57 p.m. and charged with resisting an officer, illegal possession of stolen things and driving under suspension. Jones was booked, processed and held with no bond set.

Harry Johnson, 38, of Sixth Street, Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 6:57 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charge of leash law. Johnson was booked, processed and released on a $293 bond.