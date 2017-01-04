Police Reports 1-4-16

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Dominick Sheldon, 26, of Samuel Street, Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 8:46 a.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charges of theft and forgery, terrorizing, simple assault and phone harassment. Sheldon was booked, processed and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Lorrie Verret, 36, of Malcolm Street, Franklin, was arrested Friday at 11:12 p.m. and charged with monetary instrument abuse. Verret was booked, processed and held with no bond set.

Scotty Pellerin, 36, of West Bernard Street, New Iberia, was arrested Friday and charged with violation of a protective order. Pellerin was booked, processed and held at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

John Darden Jr., 35, of Joel Fletcher, Franklin, was arrested Friday at 6:31 p.m. and charged with theft and possession of drug paraphernalia- first offense. Darden was booked, processed and released on a $3,000 bond.

Shamberly Caesar, 28, of North Branch Road, Baldwin, was arrested Saturday at 12:30 a.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charge of remaining where forbidden. Caesar was booked, processed and released on a $418 cash bond.

Earl Gunner, 27, of Second Street, Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 12:26 p.m. and charged with attempted battery of a police officer, criminal trespassing, disturbing the peace, public intimidation and retaliation, resisting an officer with force and disturbing the peace by loud and obscene language. Gunner was booked, processed and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Willie Vallet Jr., 49, of Verdun Lane, Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 9:29 p.m. and charged with failure to appear for the charges of criminal neglect of family and traffic violations. Vallet was booked, processed and held on a $6,046 bond.

Terrance Washington, 42, of Chitimacha Trail, Charenton, was arrested Monday at 9:59 a.m. and charged with simple kidnapping. Washington was booked, processed and released on a $2,500 bond.

Paul Toussaint IV, 25, of Iberia Street, Franklin, was arrested Tuesday and charged with disturbing the peace. Toussaint was booked, processed and released on a $250 bond.

Chitimacha Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported the following arrests:

Steve Scully, 50, of Palm Street, Morgan City, was arrested Saturday and charged with criminal mischief and released on a summons.

Eugene Lyons, 57, of Abbeville, was arrested Saturday and charged with obscenity and released on a summons.

Cody Morgan, 21, of 1350 Chitimacha Trail, Baldwin, was arrested Sunday and charged with criminal damage to property and disturbing the peace by intoxication. He was transported to the parish jail.

Julian Martin, 38, of 134 Choctaw Street, Charenton, was arrested Monday and charged with disturbing the peace by loud music and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was transported to the parish jail.

Darnell Charles, 47, of Time Street, Jeanerette, was arrested Tuesday and charged with domestic abuse battery, disturbing the peace and resisting an officer. He was transported to the parish jail.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Dustin Boutte, 35, of Broussard, was arrested Tuesday at 1:57 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charges of direct contempt, operating a vehicle without proper equipment and failure to honor written promise to appear. A correctional officer transported Boutte from the Iberia Parish jail to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center on the warrant.

Robin Tipton, 33, of 218 Vivian St., Morgan City, was arrested Tuesday at 7:58 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charge of issuing worthless checks. Bail was set at $1,500.

Jaimie Broussard, 25, of 2008 Keith St., Morgan City, was arrested Tuesday at 7:44 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charge of criminal trespass. Broussard was released on a $500 bond.