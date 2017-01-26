Police Reports 1-26-17

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Nicole Tabor, 29, of Thibodaux, was arrested Wednesday at 4:25 p.m. on a warrant charging her with simple battery. Bond is set at $2,500.

Bryce J. Dupuis, 23, of New Iberia, was arrested Wednesday at 2:01 p.m. on a failure to appear warrant on charges of possession of codeine, taking commercial fish without a license, failure to mark softshell crab container-improper molting stage, theft and failure to have commercial license in possession. He was also charged with a failure to appear warrant on a charge of possession, distribution or sale of a legend drug without a prescription. Bond is $22,000.

Kayla Davis, 27, of 111 Moon Road, Bayou Vista, was arrested Wednesday at 6:52 p.m. on a failure to appear warrant on charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Bond is $1,500.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the arrest, with the assistance of the Third Ward City Court Marshal’s Office, of Tyrone Alexander Jr., 17, of Baker Road, Franklin, Wednesday at 1:53 p.m. on a charge of simple battery after allegedly threatening people at Franklin High School. He was held on $1,000.