Police Reports 1-24-17

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Dean Beranek, of 117 Burchfield Lane, Berwick, was arrested Monday at 12:11 p.m. on a bond surrender. Beranek was released on a $30,000 property bond.

Jennifer Beecher, 32, of Amelia, was arrested Monday at 12:16 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charge of possession of marijuana. No bail was set.

Durell D. Alexander, 38, of 515 St. Peter St., Jeanerette, was arrested Monday at 2:44 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charges of failure to obey traffic control signal and operating a vehicle while license suspended. Bail was set at $5,500.

Blair Irvin Jr., 33, of Vacherie, was arrested Monday at 3:32 p.m. and charged with two counts of possession of Schedule IV with intent to distribute and possession of Schedule II. No bail was set.

Byron Wesley, 19, of 278 Easy St., Franklin, was arrested Monday 2017 at 3:31 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charges of possession of marijuana, flight from an officer, reckless operation of a vehicle, improper turning and operating a vehicle not covered by security. Wesley was released on a $5,000 bond.

Bryce Treadway, 23, of Jonesboro, was arrested Monday at 9:04 p.m. and charged with no tail lights and no motor vehicle insurance. Treadway was released on a summons to appear in court.

Traochie Gibson, 26, of 2155 La. 83, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 9:33 p.m. and charged with license plate lights required and driving with a suspended license. Gibson was released on a summons to appear in court.

Shaquille Conner, 25, of 206 Willow Wood Drive, Franklin, was arrested Tuesday at 1:31 a.m. and charged with head lights required, possession of Schedule I and failure to appear on the charge of possession of marijuana. Bail was set at $3,013.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the Narcotics Division made the following arrests:

Michael Mckinnon, 24, of 148 Mars Road, Bayou Vista, was arrested Monday at 7:19 p.m. and charged with license plate lights required and possession of Schedule I. McKinnon was released on a summons to appear in court.

Emilie K. Businelle, 23, of 600 Superior Lane, Bayou Vista, was arrested Monday at 7:19 p.m. and charged with possession of Schedule I and possession of drug paraphernalia. Businelle was released on summons to appear in court.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

La’Trya Drexler, 18, of Railroad Avenue, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 1:39 p.m. and charged with simple battery. Drexler was booked, processed and released on a $2,500 bond.

Mitchell Guilbeau, 22, of Martin Luther King Boulevard, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 3:25 p.m. and charged with simple battery. Guilbeau was booked, processed and held on a $2,500 bond.

Shaquille Conner, 25, of Willowood Drive, Franklin, was arrested Tuesday at 1:41 a.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charge of possession of marijuana. Conner was booked, processed and remains at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.