Police Reports 1-19-17

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Ingrid Jack, 26, of 109 Blakesley St., Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 8:58 a.m. and charged with speeding, no driver’s license, switched license plate, illegal possession of stolen things, expired motor vehicle inspection sticker and no motor vehicle insurance. Bail was set at $1,750.

Eddie L. Brown IV, 43, of Siracusa, was arrested Wednesday at 11:18 a.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charge of driving under suspension and for failure to appear on the charge of distribution of cocaine. No bail was set.

Melvin Thibodeaux, 47, of Siracusa, was arrested Wednesday at 10:44 a.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charge of possession of cocaine. No bail was set.

Stephen Boyd Jr., 28, of Ricohoc, was arrested Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. and charged with illegal possession of stolen things and criminal trespass. No bail was set.

April L. Aucoin, 36, of 148 Cremo Lane, Patterson, was arrested Wednesday at 4:17 p.m. and charged with failure to appear for a drug court status conference. Bail was set at $100,000.

Michael Wilkerson, 25, of 214 Mars Road, Apt. #1, Bayou Vista, was arrested Wednesday at 9:01 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charge of disturbing the peace. Bail was set at $500.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Lorrie Verret, 36, of Malcolm Street, Franklin, was arrested Tuesday at 12:08 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charges of school attendance and contributing the delinquency of a juvenile. Verret was booked, processed and released on a $200 cash bond.

Morris Thibeaux, 60, of Franklin, was arrested Tuesday at 1:46 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charge of remaining where forbidden. Thibeaux was booked, processed and released to appear in Third Ward City Court.

Charles Barrow Jr., 58, of Ida Street, Franklin, was arrested Tuesday at 3:46 p.m. and charged with criminal mischief. Barrow was booked, processed and released on a $500 bond.

Aaron Bourque, 29, of Wilfred Street, Franklin, was arrested Tuesday at 4:12 p.m. and charged with disturbing the peace, forgery, possession of Schedule IV narcotics, no insurance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bourque was booked, processed and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Spencer Bourda, 26, of Iberia Street, Franklin, was arrested Tuesday at 4:12 p.m. and charged with principal to forgery. Bourda was booked, processed and held with no bond set.

Darren Holmes, 58, of Chitimatcha Trail, Charenton, was arrested Tuesday and charged with failure to appear on the charge of disturbing the peace. Holmes was booked, processed and held on a $118 cash bond.

Rikiaya Mitchell, 17, of Pecan Drive, Franklin, was arrested Tuesday at 7:50 p.m. and charged with disturbing the peace by fighting. Mitchell was booked, processed and released on a $1,000 bond.

A 16-year-old female was arrested Tuesday and charged with disturbing the peace by fighting. The juvenile was released to a legal guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

A 15-year-old female was arrested Tuesday and charged with disturbing the peace by fighting. The juvenile was released to a legal guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

A 15-year-old female was arrested Tuesday and charged with disturbing the peace by fighting. The juvenile was released to a legal guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

A 14-year-old female was arrested Tuesday and charged with disturbing the peace by fighting. The juvenile was released to a legal guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

Gregory Wesley, 44, of Cypremort Road, Jeanerette, was arrested Wednesday at 12:39 a.m. and charged with simple burglary of a pharmacy. Wesley was booked, processed and held at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center with no bond set.

Latoya Clark, 29, of Seventh Street, Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 8:52 a.m. and charged with domestic abuse battery. Clark was booked, processed and released on a $2,500 bond.

Jeremy Williams, 27, of Seventh Street, Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 9:44 a.m. and charged with driving under suspension and domestic abuse battery. Williams was booked, processed and released on a $3,500 bond.