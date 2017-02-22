Police asking public's help to find man missing since December 2014
Morgan City police are asking for the public's help to locate Ronald Brady Breaux, 52, who was last seen in December 2014 by family members in the area. Anyone with any information on Breaux's possible whereabouts should contact the Morgan City Police Department Detectives Division at 985-380-4605. (Submitted)
Morgan City police asking the public's assistance in an ongoing investigation to locate a missing man last seen by his family in the Morgan City area over two years ago.
On Dec. 15, 2015, Ronald Brady Breaux, 52, was reported missing to Morgan City police. Breaux was reported last seen by family in the Morgan City area around December 2014.
Detectives have exhausted all available resources to try to locate Breaux and are hoping to get additional help from the public, Police Chief James Blair said.
No foul play is suspected in Breaux's disappearance. Breaux has multiple addresses in the southern U.S. and "and is known to lead a transient lifestyle," Blair said.
Investigators ask anyone who has any information regarding this matter to contact the Morgan City Police Department Detectives Division at 985-380-4605.
