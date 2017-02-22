Home / News

Person allegedly brandished gun in Berwick argument

Wed, 2017-02-22 08:19

Berwick police are investigating a report of someone producing a gun Tuesday night during an argument. Investigators have determined that no shots were fired in the incident, Berwick Police Chief James Richard said.

At about 8 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a disturbance on California Street near Second Street during which someone allegedly brandished a gun and made threats, Richard said.

Police are still investigating the matter and haven’t confirmed whether someone actually had a gun in the disturbance. No charges have yet been filed against anyone involved in the incident, the chief said.

St. Mary Now & Franklin Banner-Tribune

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

Follow Us

Surf New Media