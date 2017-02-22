Person allegedly brandished gun in Berwick argument

Berwick police are investigating a report of someone producing a gun Tuesday night during an argument. Investigators have determined that no shots were fired in the incident, Berwick Police Chief James Richard said.

At about 8 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a disturbance on California Street near Second Street during which someone allegedly brandished a gun and made threats, Richard said.

Police are still investigating the matter and haven’t confirmed whether someone actually had a gun in the disturbance. No charges have yet been filed against anyone involved in the incident, the chief said.