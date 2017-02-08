Morgan City police radio logs for Feb. 8

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

6:22 a.m. 300 block of Federal Avenue; Juvenile problems.

7:55 a.m. U.S. 90 East Federal Avenue exit; Stalled vehicle.

8:07 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

8:34 a.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Juvenile problems.

11:16 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Accident.

11:20 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Reckless operation.

12:50 p.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Medical.

12:51 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

12:55 p.m. 1100 block of Ditch Avenue; Medical.

1:20 p.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Medical.

1:55 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Warrant arrest.

3:29 p.m. La. 182 and Cottonwood Street; Traffic incident.

4:07 p.m. U.S. 90 and La. 70; Hit and run.

4:47 p.m. Brashear Avenue and First Street; Arrest.

4:56 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Juvenile problems.

5:30 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.

6 p.m. 1300 block of Federal Avenue; Medical.

9:09 p.m. 600 block of Louisa Street; Assistance.

10:18 p.m. 400 block of Halsey Street; Complaint.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

1:47 a.m. 1500 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.

1:52 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

3:15 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Suspicious vehicle.